Audrey's Postpartum Nightmare: Roloff Suffered ‘Hard’ Depression Following Birth Of Son The former ‘Little People, Big World’ star has shared her labor troubles before.

Audrey Roloff admitted that she suffered some postpartum depression after the birth of her newborn son, Bode.

“Postpartum has been hard on my body, but cuddling with these precious little loves makes my heart so full,” the Little People, Big World star posted on Instagram, next to a photo of daughter Ember meeting Bode for the first time. “What an honor it is to be their mama.”

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Audrey gave birth on January 8, welcoming her second child with her husband, Jeremy Roloff.

The couple gave birth to their first child, Ember, in September 2018, and Audrey revealed complications following that delivery as well, sharing details of the medical struggles she faced and the troubles she had breastfeeding her first child.

“The first 24 hours with Ember were bliss, but after that it was as if I went back into labor again,” Audrey previously explained, adding that she she suffered from “severe engorgement, too much milk, not enough milk, blisters, bruises, clogged ducts, and mastitis.”

In the summer of 2018 the coupe revealed that they were quitting their show to focus on other endeavors and allow their children to grow up without cameras.

