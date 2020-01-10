Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'Little People, Big World' Star Audrey Roloff Gives Birth To Baby No. 2 With Husband Jeremy Bode James Roloff was born on his due date on January 8, 2020.

Family of four!

Audrey Roloff gave birth on Thursday, December 9, welcoming her second child with her husband, Jeremy Roloff, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The couple’s son, Bode James Roloff was born on January 8, 2020 at 7:36 p.m. and weighed 9.2 lbs.

“He’s here!!!” Audrey captioned a photo of her alongside her hubby holding baby Bode. “Born on his due date.”

The couple announced in July 2019 that they were expecting another little one.

In the summer of 2018 the former Little People, Big World stars revealed that they were quitting the show to focus on other endeavors and allow their children to grow up without cameras.

The couple gave birth to their first child Ember in September 2018.

Audrey revealed the medical struggles she faced and the troubles she had breastfeeding her first child.

“The first 24 hours with Ember were bliss, but after that it was as if I went back into labor again,” Audrey previously explained, adding that she she suffered from “severe engorgement, too much milk, not enough milk, blisters, bruises, clogged ducts, and mastitis.”

Here’s to hoping its easier for Audrey this time around.