Pamela Anderson's 'Baywatch' Snub: Actress 'Dodged Show's Cast Reunion' To 'Stay at Home and Look After Her Dogs'
Beach bombshell Pamela Anderson has slowly drifted away from her former Baywatch costars – the sexy siren even shot down an offer to appear in Hulu's recent documentary series about the '90s hit.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the reason behind her shock decision and the dramatic fallout.
While insiders said Pam, 57, harbors no ill will, "it's pretty hurtful she's totally turned her back on everyone," dished one source.
"David Hasselhoff in particular would love to hear from her, they had a special brother-sister pact back in the day. David Charbet, Parker Stevenson and Carmen Electra would be only too glad for a reunion, even a casual one."
The insiders added: "They reach out to her from time to time, but Pam doesn't get back to anyone.
She doesn't feel the need to keep in touch, nor is she one of these Hollywood phonies who kiss up and pretend there's a friendship there when there's not."
The Canadian-born sex symbol is even more adrift from her former costars since she ditched her digs in Malibu in 2021 to move back home to the tiny town of Ladysmith on Vancouver Island, where she grew up.
- Pamela Anderson, 57, Going 'Cold Turkey' on Botox and Fillers: 'Being Healthy Emotionally and Physically Is Now Much More Important'
- Battle Of The 'Baywatch' Babes: Inside Pamela Anderson's Behind-The-Scenes Rivalry With Co-Star Donna D'Errico
- REVEALED: Secret Plot To Recast Pamela Anderson's 'Baywatch' Role With Gena Lee Nolin, Actress Was Hanging On By A Thread For 'Prima-Donna' Antics
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Said the source: "From Pam's point of view, she has fond memories of these people, but has nothing in common with them anymore.
"She doesn't diss them, but she prefers her animals and humanitarian projects. She's not lonely. She's enjoying a little comeback but still has her priorities straight."
Though her career has been a shipwreck for years, Pam is getting rave reviews for her turn in the new drama, The Last Showgirl.
"Pamela is very excited about this new turn her career has taken and that's where her energy is going," said the source.
"She loves her life on Vancouver Island and has found peace."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.