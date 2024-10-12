Tyrannical Tyra Banks 'On Desperate Mission to Rebrand Herself' From Career Monster to Cuddly Mom
Tyrannical catwalk queen Tyra Banks is trying to change her spots, according to sources — who claim motherhood and a break from the limelight have mellowed the one-time "monster."
Tyra, 50, became one of TV's most hated women after reigning over toxic environments at America's Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars.
But a source insisted she's "changed" a year after parting ways with DWTS and becoming a full-time mom to eight-year-old York, the son she shares with ex-beau Erik Asla.
Said a television insider: "During her TV work, Tyra sometimes looked like she relished delivering bad news or just lording over contestants with whatever authority she had.
"But motherhood and this long break from Hollywood have really changed her.
"She's learned to shut down that hard edge she had as a TV host and become a real human being around her family and close friends.”
In 2021, contestants and staffers on the two reality competitions publicly roasted Tyra, who denied wrongdoing.
Former wannabe model Lisa D'Amato accused "monster" Tyra of psychologically abusing her on ANTM by exploiting her "childhood traumas."
Meanwhile, other former contestants spoke out about the allegedly horrible treatment they got at the hands of Tyra and the producers.
The backlash got so bad and even Tyra admitted going too far during her long tenure on the show.
"Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments, and I agree with you," she confessed on social media.
Still, the diva continued her bad habits during her three-year run on DWTS, according to sources.
"Tyra's done a lot of soul searching and she's way better off for it," declared the insider.
"It's a little late in life to discover true humility, but motherhood has finally turned Tyra into a truly self-aware person."
