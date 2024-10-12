Home > News > Julia Roberts Exclusive Julia Roberts ‘Raging All Over Again’ Over Fresh Revelations About Relationship in Actor Brother Eric's Tell-All Memoir Source: MEGA Julia Roberts is ’raging all over again’ over her brother’s tell-all memoir, where he had fresh revelations about their relationship. By: Radar Staff Oct. 11 2024, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The already frosty relationship between Julia Roberts and her big brother, Eric, has hit an iceberg now that the 68-year-old "Dark Knight" actor is bashing his sister's acting chops in his new memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Eric Roberts bashed his sister, Julia's acting chops in his new memoir.

RadarOnline.com can reveal just months after revealing in an interview Julia had ordered him to not talk about her in public, Eric admitted, "But I do!"

Article continues below advertisement

While he apologized for a 2018 interview in which he claimed credit for Julia's stardom – admitting he made it up – he slammed her performance in the 1989 movie Steel Magnolias, which earned Julia her first Academy Awards nod.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NOW PLAYING/YOUTUBE Eric Robert slammed Julia's performance in the 1989 movie 'Steel Magnolias.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Julia was good in Mystic Pizza, great in Pretty Woman, but not much in Steel Magnolias, in my opinion," wrote Eric, an Oscar-nominated actor. "I don't want to sound like an actor talking, or a jealous sibling, but I don't think her performance help up in that movie."

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HIZKIA HIKO’S MUSICS/YOUTUBE In his memoir, Eric Roberts wrote that in his opinion, his siter, Julia was great in 'Pretty Woman,' but not much in 'Steel Magnolias.'

Article continues below advertisement

The often-troubled Eric – Julia froze him out of her life over 20 years before reaching an easy truce in 2004 – also tells bizarre stories about Julia, including the whispered rumor that the sibs shared an incestuous relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

A friend told RadarOnline.com Eric's new book has Julia seeing red.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Eric Roberts tells bizarre stories about Julia, including the whispered rumor that they shared an incestuous relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Dished the friend: "Julia is 12 years younger than Eric and he had already moved out of the house by the time she was in second grade. "She says Eric actually knows very little about her, and that he used her life to help sell his book is unforgivable – but she won't tell him so.