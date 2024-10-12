Secret Revealed Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage 'Crisis': 'She Made Him Feel Like a Spare Part!'

Harry has recently made two trips to the U.K. without Markle, though he previously claimed it was no longer "safe" for his wife and children to travel to his native England without amped up security, an issue he's gone as far taking legal action over.

After his most recent stop in the U.K., the Duke of Sussex made a brief stop in Lesotho for his charity Sentebale.

Meanwhile, Markle, 42, remained home in California, where she and Harry live with their two young children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.