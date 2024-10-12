Secret Revealed Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage 'Crisis': 'She Made Him Feel Like a Spare Part!'
The driving force behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage "crisis" has been uncovered.
RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders claimed the Duchess of Sussex made the royal renegade feel like a "spare part" during their recent travels to Nigeria and South America.
Instead of being pushed to the shadows, Harry, 40, has since stepped into the spotlight and embarked on several solo trips and appearances.
Harry has recently made two trips to the U.K. without Markle, though he previously claimed it was no longer "safe" for his wife and children to travel to his native England without amped up security, an issue he's gone as far taking legal action over.
After his most recent stop in the U.K., the Duke of Sussex made a brief stop in Lesotho for his charity Sentebale.
Meanwhile, Markle, 42, remained home in California, where she and Harry live with their two young children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.
But Markle hasn't exactly kept a low profile while her husband jets across the world solo.
The Suits actress made a surprise appearance at the Children's Hospital gala in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Her presence was hard to miss as she donned a spicy red dress that featured a plunging neckline.
While Markle attended the function without Harry by her side, a royal insider warned this could be the "new normal" for couple, who have faced an onslaught of rumors about their marriage as of late.
Royal author Phil Dampier told the Sun: "In the last couple of weeks we've got used to seeing Harry flying solo, so to speak.
"He's been in New York. He's been in Africa. He's been over here in London, and it's fairly obvious that he's decided to spread his wings and branch out and do things on his own.
"I think he felt that he was becoming a bit of a spare part with Meghan on some of the trips that he went with her to, certainly to Colombia and Nigeria."
Dampier added: "I think she came across as the dominant partner, and perhaps he felt a little bit like a sort of spare part, or sort of bolt on accessory, if you like, and I think that's probably rankled with him a little bit.
"So he's obviously decided to do things differently."
As Harry was seen making more and more trips and appearances without his wife, a source close to Markle dismissed rumors his solo travels.
They noted: "It is normal for couples to not do everything together."
But Markle's recent outing only fueled gossip about the pair living "separate lives" as they struggled to find their footing in the U.S.
The royal biographer commented: "Well, now we've seen Meghan on her own as well, just to sort of reinforce the fact that to some extent they seem to be leading separate lives – certainly on the sort of work front.
"She's turned up at a gala in Los Angeles wearing a dress, in fact, very stunning red dress that she'd she'd worn before on previous occasion with Harry a couple of years ago.
"And she looked, I have to say, she looked very relaxed. She looked very sort of happy."
He added: "Clearly they've decided that at the moment it's better for them to go their separate ways in terms of their work commitments and their charity commitments."
