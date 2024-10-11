Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy's Jail Nightmare: Disgraced Rapper, 54, Confesses Prison Food is 'Roughest Part' of Being Caged — After Reports He's Stricken With Poisoning Fear

Sean "Diddy" Combs posing for photos at the Billboard Music Awards.
Source: MEGA

Sean "Diddy" Combs revealed he's not a fan of the food that's served in prison.

By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sean 'Diddy' Combs revealed he's having difficulty adjusting to life behind bars, particularly with the prison food.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, who was arrested on September 16 following a string of abuse and misconduct allegations, isn't a fan of the meals served at the facility.

Article continues below advertisement
courtney of image templates
Source: MEGA

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, recently spoke to reporters about the menu at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where his client is being held, which is much different from the Michelin-star dining the A-lister is used to.

On how Combs, 54, is faring in custody, Agnifilo said: "I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it (for him)."

Article continues below advertisement
courtney of image templates
Source: MEGA

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of making suspicious offerings to hush those who knew of him alleged wrongdoings.

Article continues below advertisement

The lawyer added: "Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get. Nobody's OK with staying in jail."

It's been reported that jail inmates begin their days at 6:00 am with cereal, fruit, and a breakfast cake.

Lunch follows at 11:00 am with the options of hamburgers, baked fish, or beef tacos, with scrambled eggs and biscuits on the weekends.

Dinner is at 4:00 pm, where there's a choice between chicken fajitas, pasta, roast beef, and vegetarian plates like lentils, tofu, and baked beans.

Article continues below advertisement
courtney of image templates
Source: MEGA

Sean "Diddy" Combs could face life in prison if found guilty for his charges.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

It appears Combs will have to adjust his palette, as he's not getting released anytime soon.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter denied the rap star's request for a $50 million bail bond, and he's been ordered to remain locked up until his trial date, set for May 2025.

Since Combs' arrest, more details have come to light regarding the allegations against the star, including claims that he made suspicious offerings to silence those aware of his supposed crimes.

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey O'Day, who started her career under the Grammy Award winner's wing as a member of the all-girl group Danity Kane, claimed in a TMZ documentary centered around Combs' legal troubles that he offered her money and to sign an NDA to ensure she kept quiet about his wrongdoings.

Meanwhile, Mark Curry, who worked closely with Combs on his record label, Bad Boy Records, claimed the producer offered artists music publishing rights to "cover his tracks."

Many other celebs' names have been thrown around to suggest they were aware of Combs' behavior over the years.

Article continues below advertisement
courtney of image templates
Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher is reportedly nervous that Sean "Diddy" Combs will lie about their friendship to avoid jailtime.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have reportedly been frozen out in Hollywood due to their friendship with the disgraced rap star.

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Ashton was nervous about Combs potentially lying to authorities about their bromance to get out of jail, as the actor has attended many of his infamous X-rated parties.

A video of Justin Bieber being patted down by Combs for a wire has also been circulating, as many suspect the singer is struggling to cope with the ordeal.

Elon Musk's name has also been dragged for boasting about his friendship with Combs.

Combs pleaded not guilty to s-- trafficking and racketeering charges.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.