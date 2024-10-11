Diddy's Jail Nightmare: Disgraced Rapper, 54, Confesses Prison Food is 'Roughest Part' of Being Caged — After Reports He's Stricken With Poisoning Fear
Sean 'Diddy' Combs revealed he's having difficulty adjusting to life behind bars, particularly with the prison food.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, who was arrested on September 16 following a string of abuse and misconduct allegations, isn't a fan of the meals served at the facility.
Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, recently spoke to reporters about the menu at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where his client is being held, which is much different from the Michelin-star dining the A-lister is used to.
On how Combs, 54, is faring in custody, Agnifilo said: "I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it (for him)."
The lawyer added: "Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get. Nobody's OK with staying in jail."
It's been reported that jail inmates begin their days at 6:00 am with cereal, fruit, and a breakfast cake.
Lunch follows at 11:00 am with the options of hamburgers, baked fish, or beef tacos, with scrambled eggs and biscuits on the weekends.
Dinner is at 4:00 pm, where there's a choice between chicken fajitas, pasta, roast beef, and vegetarian plates like lentils, tofu, and baked beans.
- Desperate Diddy Appeals $50Million Bail Denial in Third Attempt at Freedom From Brutal Brooklyn Jail
- Diddy's Jail Nightmare Revealed: Rapper 'Sleeps on Concrete With Rats, Fears Feces-Laced Food and Is Being Taunted With Bad Boy Lyrics'
- Secrets of Diddy's Legal Team: Inside The Squad of Attack Dog Lawyers Behind Jailed Rapper's Desperate THIRD Bail Bid
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
It appears Combs will have to adjust his palette, as he's not getting released anytime soon.
U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter denied the rap star's request for a $50 million bail bond, and he's been ordered to remain locked up until his trial date, set for May 2025.
Since Combs' arrest, more details have come to light regarding the allegations against the star, including claims that he made suspicious offerings to silence those aware of his supposed crimes.
Aubrey O'Day, who started her career under the Grammy Award winner's wing as a member of the all-girl group Danity Kane, claimed in a TMZ documentary centered around Combs' legal troubles that he offered her money and to sign an NDA to ensure she kept quiet about his wrongdoings.
Meanwhile, Mark Curry, who worked closely with Combs on his record label, Bad Boy Records, claimed the producer offered artists music publishing rights to "cover his tracks."
Many other celebs' names have been thrown around to suggest they were aware of Combs' behavior over the years.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have reportedly been frozen out in Hollywood due to their friendship with the disgraced rap star.
RadarOnline.com previously reported that Ashton was nervous about Combs potentially lying to authorities about their bromance to get out of jail, as the actor has attended many of his infamous X-rated parties.
A video of Justin Bieber being patted down by Combs for a wire has also been circulating, as many suspect the singer is struggling to cope with the ordeal.
Elon Musk's name has also been dragged for boasting about his friendship with Combs.
Combs pleaded not guilty to s-- trafficking and racketeering charges.
If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.