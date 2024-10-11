Diddy's Jail Nightmare: Disgraced Rapper, 54, Confesses Prison Food is 'Roughest Part' of Being Caged — After Reports He's Stricken With Poisoning Fear

Sean "Diddy" Combs revealed he's not a fan of the food that's served in prison.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, who was arrested on September 16 following a string of abuse and misconduct allegations , isn't a fan of the meals served at the facility.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs revealed he's having difficulty adjusting to life behind bars, particularly with the prison food.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

On how Combs, 54, is faring in custody, Agnifilo said: "I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it (for him)."

Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, recently spoke to reporters about the menu at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York , where his client is being held, which is much different from the Michelin-star dining the A-lister is used to.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of making suspicious offerings to hush those who knew of him alleged wrongdoings.

The lawyer added: "Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get. Nobody's OK with staying in jail."

It's been reported that jail inmates begin their days at 6:00 am with cereal, fruit, and a breakfast cake.

Lunch follows at 11:00 am with the options of hamburgers, baked fish, or beef tacos, with scrambled eggs and biscuits on the weekends.

Dinner is at 4:00 pm, where there's a choice between chicken fajitas, pasta, roast beef, and vegetarian plates like lentils, tofu, and baked beans.