Aubrey O'Day 'Only Offered $300' From Diddy 'Silence Deal' — As Rumors Grow He Dished Out Publishing Contracts To Shut Up Celebrity 'Freak Off' Guests
Aubrey O'Day has spoken out about the bombshell allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, revealing she was offered just $300 to keep quiet about the rapper's supposed behavior.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the singer – one-fifth of the former girl group Danity Kane, which Combs formed in 2005 – opened up about her time working with the music mogul and what went on behind the scenes.
In the newly released documentary TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy, O'Day, 40, claimed that Combs, 54, offered her a deal of $300.30 "for a full release of all claims against Diddy and many other players".
The Making the Band alum said that she "never can disparage Diddy on any social media site, on any podcast, on any format".
O'Day added: "Once you sign it, in fact, it said you can never mention the existence of this contract ever again."
The Damaged singer further explained why she thought the clause was included: "I think you would be making moves to keep as many people quiet as possible."
She continued: "It asked me to not be able to have access to my story and my experience anymore.
"It asked me specifically to stay silent and never speak poorly about a human. So then I realized something really bad is coming because this isn’t a man that was reformed."
Meanwhile, a slew of A-list celebrities reportedly were confronted with other incentives in exchange for their silence, though with much heavier weight.
Mark Curry, a former artist of Combs' record label, Bad Boy Records, recently said on The Trial of Diddy podcast that the hitmaker offered music publishing rights to those apart of the label to "cover his tracks."
Artists who received publishing rights include Ma$e Faith Evans and the estate of The Notorious B.I.G.
Curry – who left the label in 2005, citing creative and financial exhaustion – alleged he refused to sign the NDA, scrutinizing the rap star's move.
Hollywood was rocked when allegations poured in about Combs' abuse and misconduct over the years.
Fans were horrified when a video from 2016 emerged showing Combs beating his ex-girlfriend, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, in a Los Angeles hotel.
Ventura sued the Grammy Award winner in November 2023, accusing him of sexual abuse and sex trafficking throughout their nearly decade-long relationship.
However, the lawsuit was settled just one day after it was filed.
Earlier this month, RadarOnline.com revealed that over 120 people – including a 9-year-old – came forward with accusations against the performer.
Combs was arrested on September 16 and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, as he awaits his trial.
On Thursday, RadarOnline.com revealed that Combs' court date had been set for May 5.
Despite the abuse claims, Combs has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.
On Sunday, his mother, Janice Small Combs, released a statement via her attorney defending her son.
She admitted she was "devastated" and "saddened" by the allegations made against the rapper.
The New York native also said she was confident his name would soon be cleared.
