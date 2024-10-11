Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Aubrey O'Day 'Only Offered $300' From Diddy 'Silence Deal' — As Rumors Grow He Dished Out Publishing Contracts To Shut Up Celebrity 'Freak Off' Guests

Side-by-side photos of Aubrey O'Day and Sean "Diddy" Combs
Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day has spoken out about Sean "Diddy Combs' abuse allegations.

By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Aubrey O'Day has spoken out about the bombshell allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, revealing she was offered just $300 to keep quiet about the rapper's supposed behavior.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the singer – one-fifth of the former girl group Danity Kane, which Combs formed in 2005 – opened up about her time working with the music mogul and what went on behind the scenes.

Article continues below advertisement
courtney of image templates
Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day revealed Sean "Diddy" Combs offered her just $300 to keep quiet about his alleged wrongdoings

In the newly released documentary TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy, O'Day, 40, claimed that Combs, 54, offered her a deal of $300.30 "for a full release of all claims against Diddy and many other players".

The Making the Band alum said that she "never can disparage Diddy on any social media site, on any podcast, on any format".

Article continues below advertisement

O'Day added: "Once you sign it, in fact, it said you can never mention the existence of this contract ever again."

The Damaged singer further explained why she thought the clause was included: "I think you would be making moves to keep as many people quiet as possible."

Article continues below advertisement

She continued: "It asked me to not be able to have access to my story and my experience anymore.

"It asked me specifically to stay silent and never speak poorly about a human. So then I realized something really bad is coming because this isn’t a man that was reformed."

Meanwhile, a slew of A-list celebrities reportedly were confronted with other incentives in exchange for their silence, though with much heavier weight.

Article continues below advertisement
courtney of image templates
Source: MEGA

Sean "Diddy" Combs" has been accused of abuse and misconduct from dozens of alleged victims.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Curry, a former artist of Combs' record label, Bad Boy Records, recently said on The Trial of Diddy podcast that the hitmaker offered music publishing rights to those apart of the label to "cover his tracks."

Artists who received publishing rights include Ma$e Faith Evans and the estate of The Notorious B.I.G.

Article continues below advertisement

Curry – who left the label in 2005, citing creative and financial exhaustion – alleged he refused to sign the NDA, scrutinizing the rap star's move.

Hollywood was rocked when allegations poured in about Combs' abuse and misconduct over the years.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were horrified when a video from 2016 emerged showing Combs beating his ex-girlfriend, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, in a Los Angeles hotel.

Ventura sued the Grammy Award winner in November 2023, accusing him of sexual abuse and sex trafficking throughout their nearly decade-long relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
courtney of image templates
Source: MEGA

Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly offered music publishing rights to artists in exchange for their silence about his supposed crimes.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the lawsuit was settled just one day after it was filed.

Earlier this month, RadarOnline.com revealed that over 120 people – including a 9-year-old – came forward with accusations against the performer.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs was arrested on September 16 and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, as he awaits his trial.

On Thursday, RadarOnline.com revealed that Combs' court date had been set for May 5.

Article continues below advertisement
courtney of image templates
Source: MEGA

Sean "Diddy" Combs' mother Janice recently defended her son in a statement released through her attorney.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the abuse claims, Combs has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

On Sunday, his mother, Janice Small Combs, released a statement via her attorney defending her son.

Article continues below advertisement

She admitted she was "devastated" and "saddened" by the allegations made against the rapper.

The New York native also said she was confident his name would soon be cleared.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.