Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Could Spend Life Behind Bars Due to Flood of New Accusations as Trial Date Set After First Court Appearance

Picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

A judge has set a date for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' upcoming trial.

By:

Oct. 10 2024, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeared in Manhattan federal court for a hearing on Thursday morning, where Judge Arun Subramanian set an official trial date for the rapper's sex trafficking case.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the music mogul, 54, will tentatively return for his trial on May 5 after pleading not guilty to multiple charges.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk boasting diddy friendship sex predator rapper invested x
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has an upcoming trial date set for May 5.

Combs has been hit with multiple allegations that date back to 2008, which include forceful sex trafficking, fraud, prostitution, and abuse.

If found guilty, the rapper could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

During Thursday's hearing, Judge Subramanian - who took on the case last week after previous judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. stepped down - also decided that prosecutors must submit their evidence to the defense by the end of this year.

Prosecutor Emily Johnson said the U.S. attorney’s office is currently analyzing 100 electronic devices found at the rapper's Los Angeles and Miami homes.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy accusation feds leaked cassie ventura assault video smear
Source: MEGA

The music mogul has pleaded not guilty to multiple racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Other devices of his found at the airport and inside his New York hotel room are being examined as well.

Combs entered the court with a smile on his face as he addressed his defense team, later gesturing at family members in the room with his hands in a prayer position.

Article continues below advertisement

The hearing came just one day after Combs' attorneys filed a case against the Department of Homeland Security, claiming agents unlawfully leaked information.

This included a video from 2016 showing Combs beating his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel.

Attorneys believed DHS was attempting to savage the rapper's reputation before his upcoming trial.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy cassie ventura tape
Source: CNN

Diddy can be seen striking Ventura in chilling footage.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Ventura, 38, previously sued Combs in November 2023, accusing him of sexual abuse and sex trafficking throughout their relationship.

The lawsuit was settled just one day after the complaint was filed.

Article continues below advertisement

It also came as RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this month that Combs had been met with a slew of new accusations from over 120 people - including a 9-year-old.

The accusations were tied to sexual abuse and exploitation.

Article continues below advertisement

On September 16, the producer was taken into custody in Manhattan following an indictment that included charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and facilitating transportation for prostitution.

The indictment claimed Combs frequently resorted to threats, intimidation, and abuse to compel victims into various sexual activities.

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecutors have also alleged the Bad Boy Records founder drugged several victims, shared footage without consent, and used physical violence.

Combs was denied bail and has remained in custody, with his lawyers attempting to secure a pretrial release.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy brooklyn detention center new york mega
Source: MEGA

Combs' hearing comes after he was met with over 100 new allegations in early October.

Article continues below advertisement

However, two judges have already determined that the rapper poses a danger to the community if released.

A judge denied a $50 million bail proposal - which included home detention and electronic monitoring - during a bail hearing three weeks ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs' sex trafficking case has led to other accusations, including a possible involvement in rapper Tupac Shakur's death.

Another resurfaced video showed the music mogul pointing a prop gun at Tyler the Creator before firing it into the air, causing concern.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.