Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Could Spend Life Behind Bars Due to Flood of New Accusations as Trial Date Set After First Court Appearance
Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeared in Manhattan federal court for a hearing on Thursday morning, where Judge Arun Subramanian set an official trial date for the rapper's sex trafficking case.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the music mogul, 54, will tentatively return for his trial on May 5 after pleading not guilty to multiple charges.
Combs has been hit with multiple allegations that date back to 2008, which include forceful sex trafficking, fraud, prostitution, and abuse.
If found guilty, the rapper could spend the rest of his life in prison.
During Thursday's hearing, Judge Subramanian - who took on the case last week after previous judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. stepped down - also decided that prosecutors must submit their evidence to the defense by the end of this year.
Prosecutor Emily Johnson said the U.S. attorney’s office is currently analyzing 100 electronic devices found at the rapper's Los Angeles and Miami homes.
Other devices of his found at the airport and inside his New York hotel room are being examined as well.
Combs entered the court with a smile on his face as he addressed his defense team, later gesturing at family members in the room with his hands in a prayer position.
The hearing came just one day after Combs' attorneys filed a case against the Department of Homeland Security, claiming agents unlawfully leaked information.
This included a video from 2016 showing Combs beating his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel.
Attorneys believed DHS was attempting to savage the rapper's reputation before his upcoming trial.
- Desperate Diddy Appeals $50Million Bail Denial in Third Attempt at Freedom From Brutal Brooklyn Jail
- Secrets of Diddy's Legal Team: Inside The Squad of Attack Dog Lawyers Behind Jailed Rapper's Desperate THIRD Bail Bid
- Diddy Warned Not to Testify at Sex Trafficking Trial: Lawyer Reveals Why Taking the Stand Will Do Rapper 'More Harm Than Good'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Ventura, 38, previously sued Combs in November 2023, accusing him of sexual abuse and sex trafficking throughout their relationship.
The lawsuit was settled just one day after the complaint was filed.
It also came as RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this month that Combs had been met with a slew of new accusations from over 120 people - including a 9-year-old.
The accusations were tied to sexual abuse and exploitation.
On September 16, the producer was taken into custody in Manhattan following an indictment that included charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and facilitating transportation for prostitution.
The indictment claimed Combs frequently resorted to threats, intimidation, and abuse to compel victims into various sexual activities.
Prosecutors have also alleged the Bad Boy Records founder drugged several victims, shared footage without consent, and used physical violence.
Combs was denied bail and has remained in custody, with his lawyers attempting to secure a pretrial release.
However, two judges have already determined that the rapper poses a danger to the community if released.
A judge denied a $50 million bail proposal - which included home detention and electronic monitoring - during a bail hearing three weeks ago.
Combs' sex trafficking case has led to other accusations, including a possible involvement in rapper Tupac Shakur's death.
Another resurfaced video showed the music mogul pointing a prop gun at Tyler the Creator before firing it into the air, causing concern.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.