Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive Details

WATCH: 'Insane' Video of Diddy 'White-ing Up' to Play Joker For Halloween — And Pointing Rifle at Tyler the Creator Before Shooting It Into Air

Composite photo of Diddy and Tyler the Creator
Source: @OddFuturePage/X

Resurfaced videos of Diddy as the Joker have gone viral.

By:

Oct. 10 2024, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

Several disturbing videos have resurfaced of Sean "Diddy" Combs dressing up as the Joker for Halloween.

RadarOnline.com can reveal one viral clip showed the disgraced music mogul pointing a prop gun at Tyler the Creator before firing it up in the air.

diddy insane video white joker halloween points rifle tyler creator
Source: MEGA

Diddy dressed as the Joker from 'The Dark Knight' for Halloween in 2022.

As Diddy waits for his trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, a number of videos from 2022 have been going viral on social media showing the rapper getting a little too into character as the "clown prince of crime".

On TikTok, several users shared images and clips from a party where Combs showed up with white makeup, long green hair and a film-accurate suit resembling Heath Ledger's version of the Batman villain from The Dark Knight.

In the images, Diddy could also be seen with Kim Kardashian in a skin-tight full-body costume as Mystique, a shapeshifting villain from the X-Men series.

Source: @shirju9/tiktok
Embedded Image
Source: @OddFuturePage/X

Diddy ran into Tyler the Creator during Halloween 2022.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Diddy is seen getting a little too into character by laughing hysterically and waving around a prop gun with his entourage standing by him like the Joker's henchmen.

At one point, Tyler the Creator drives by and rolls down his window to see Combs dressed up. The Bad Boy for Life rapper stays in character, and at one point, he aims his gun at Tyler.

As the car begins to drive off, Diddy points the weapon to the sky, and you can hear it start to fire off.

Source: @OddFuturePage/X
Embedded Image
Source: @OddFuturePage/X

Diddy pointed his prop gun at Tyler the Creator.

In 2023, Warner Brothers — who own the rights to the Joker — reportedly contacted Combs and asked him not to dress as the DC villain for that year's Halloween.

He told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: "(Warner Bros.) said it broke their trademark, that I did it too good. I swear I have this letter. I swear to God … From Warner Bros."

In a post on social media on Halloween of that year, Diddy waved the alleged legal papers in front of the camera and said: "You win. I'm not going to be the Joker this year."

The post was followed up with another video of the disgraced rapper dressed up as Batman as he sits on top of the Batmobile and dramatic narration plays.

Embedded Image
Source: @OddFuturePage/X

Diddy fired his prop gun as the car began to drive away.

Diddy is currently facing a slew of sexual assault and human trafficking charges that could land him in federal prison for the rest of his life.

His September 16 arrest follows a Homeland Security investigation into his alleged criminal enterprise that lawmen claimed included drug-fueled orgies called freak offs, which featured male prostitutes and female fans.

Diddy is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center pending trial after a judge denied his bail.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

