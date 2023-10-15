Studio Execs Tricked Halle Berry into Signing onto 'X-Men: The Last Stand' with Fake Script Showing Storm Saving African Children

Vaughn has recently shared his experience with Marvel/FOX's attempt to coax Berry into reprising her role as the powerful mutant Storm.

"I went into one of the executive's office and I saw an X3 script, and I immediately knew it was a lot fatter. I was like, what the hell is this draft? He went, 'Don't worry about it,' and I'm like, 'No, no. I'm the director. I'm worrying about this draft,'" he recalled. "He wouldn't tell me, so I grabbed it literally — it was like a crazy moment — opened the first page, and it said, 'Africa. Storm. Kids dying of no water. She creates a thunderstorm and saves all these children.'"

Upon reading the script for The Last Stand, the director was intrigued by a new opening scene that he described as "cool."

However, Vaughn soon learned that this scene had only been included to lure Berry back to the franchise. Marvel/FOX planned to cut the scene once the actress had signed on to the film.