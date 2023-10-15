Studio Execs Tricked Halle Berry into Signing onto 'X-Men: The Last Stand' with Fake Script Showing Storm Saving African Children
Argyle film director Matthew Vaughn has revealed his decision to drop out of directing the superhero film X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006.
Vaughn, who had been slated to close out the first wave of the live-action X-Men film series, made this choice after discovering that a fake script had been created to deceive Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry into joining the cast by having her character be depicted saving African children.
Vaughn has recently shared his experience with Marvel/FOX's attempt to coax Berry into reprising her role as the powerful mutant Storm.
"I went into one of the executive's office and I saw an X3 script, and I immediately knew it was a lot fatter. I was like, what the hell is this draft? He went, 'Don't worry about it,' and I'm like, 'No, no. I'm the director. I'm worrying about this draft,'" he recalled. "He wouldn't tell me, so I grabbed it literally — it was like a crazy moment — opened the first page, and it said, 'Africa. Storm. Kids dying of no water. She creates a thunderstorm and saves all these children.'"
Upon reading the script for The Last Stand, the director was intrigued by a new opening scene that he described as "cool."
However, Vaughn soon learned that this scene had only been included to lure Berry back to the franchise. Marvel/FOX planned to cut the scene once the actress had signed on to the film.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Vaughn, known for his creative approach to filmmaking, was uncomfortable with the deceptive tactics employed to secure Berry's involvement.
Consequently, he made the difficult decision to withdraw from the project, unwilling to compromise his integrity as a director.
"I was like, 'Wow, you're gonna do that to an Oscar-winning actress who plays Storm? I'm outta here.' So I quit at that point."
Despite this setback, Vaughn went on to direct the critically acclaimed X-Men: First Class in 2011 and also served as a producer for X-Men: Days of Future Past.
Meanwhile, Berry decided to accept the role of Storm in The Last Stand, unaware of the behind-the-scenes machinations that had taken place.
She later reprised her role as Storm in X-Men: Days of Future Past, which was released in 2014.
Before the actor's strike, Berry posted a photo to her Instagram of her sporting a hairstyle shockingly similar to that of her version of Storm. This led many to suspect that she is going to return to her role in the upcoming Deadpool 3.
She, along with several actors from the FOX era of the X-Men, such as James Marsden and Famke Jenssen, are all heavily rumored to at least have cameos in the upcoming Marvel superhero flick.