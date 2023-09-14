Ciara Bursts Out Laughing When Asked About Ex Future and Their Co-Parenting Dynamic After Rapper's Russell Wilson Diss

"Thembi, you’re awesome," Ciara said with a giggle while catching up with The Shade Room. "OK, I feel like that says it all," Thembi replied.

Ciara and Future got engaged in 2013 and welcomed their only child together the following year, going on to call it quits for good in 2014 amid rumors that he cheated.

The Level Up hitmaker has since found her perfect match in NFL star Russell Wilson. The couple wed in July 2016, and are now expecting their third child together, with Ciara announcing the news about their expanding family in August.