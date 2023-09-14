Ciara Bursts Out Laughing When Asked About Ex Future and Their Co-Parenting Dynamic After Rapper's Russell Wilson Diss
Ciara got a kick out of being asked what her co-parenting dynamic is like with bitter ex Future, laughing hysterically for 30 seconds during a candid sit-down interview.
The Body Party singer cryptically revealed she and her former flame are not seeing eye-to-eye when it comes to raising their son, Future Zahir, opting not to answer the question and instead just make light of the drama, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Thembi, you’re awesome," Ciara said with a giggle while catching up with The Shade Room. "OK, I feel like that says it all," Thembi replied.
Ciara and Future got engaged in 2013 and welcomed their only child together the following year, going on to call it quits for good in 2014 amid rumors that he cheated.
The Level Up hitmaker has since found her perfect match in NFL star Russell Wilson. The couple wed in July 2016, and are now expecting their third child together, with Ciara announcing the news about their expanding family in August.
Future appeared to take aim at the Denver Broncos quarterback when he dropped his latest single "Turn Yo Clic Up" featuring Quavo.
In the second verse, Future raps, "I got it out the field / F--- Russell."
He previously called out Ciara for introducing his son to Wilson before he was ready in a 2019 interview on Beats 1.
"He do exactly what she tell him to do," Future said, also blasting Wilson and declaring he should be a "man" and make sure Ciara never mentions his name in public.
"He not being a man in that position," he said. "He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him. I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!' If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up. I don't [care] what they gave you ... Don't give that s--- no energy."
Ciara had spoken about leaving behind her relationship with Future that same year, revealing that she was confident a brighter future was ahead. "I think if you sit in situations that are unhealthy or you let them linger too long, you start to lose yourself. I don't like crying all the time," she told Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk. "I don't like being sad. So I'm like, 'How do I get out of this? Because I like being happy.'"
As RadarOnline.com has learned, the rapper famed for his baby mama drama will now have to shell out more cash per month after ex Brittni Mealy was successful in her fight to increase the amount the rapper paid her.