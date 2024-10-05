'Joker Face': Lady Gaga Provokes Fan Outrage As She's Only On Screen in 'Folie à Deux' For 33 MINUTES — 'Her Easiest Pay Day Ever!'
Lady Gaga's role in the Joker sequel has been blasted by fans who've moaned she barely features, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The singer, 38, stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the blockbuster, playing Harley Quinn, which is part musical.
Gaga fans have been left disappointed after watching Joker: Folie à Deux due to her minimal involvement, as she's only on screen for 33 minutes, which is less than a quarter of the entire movie.
One Gaga fan ranted: "I spent $150 on a night out to see the movie because I'm a massive fan – and she was barely in the thing. You're better off just watching the trailer and saving your money."
"This must have been her easiest pay day ever, but in all seriousness, the promotional material is so misleading.
"It pitches it like you're going to see a mini-concert by her.
"It's a con, and I bet her contract said she was only going to do a very limited amount of time on this, or else getting her for more filming was too expensive."
Another wrote: “There appears to be many Gaga scenes cut from Joker 2.
“I’m cynical, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this one done dilerably so the studio can release the Harlequin edit in a few months with all these scenes to get more money out of the public and Gaga fans.”
However, some fans were more sympathetic towards Gaga and her lack of screen time.
One commentator said: “I actually feel so bad for Lady Gaga. She did all that promo for Joker 2 while Joaquin Phoenix did the bare minimum only for most of her scenes cut from the final cut of the movie.
“Like that’s so evil.”
Meanwhile, Gaga has revealed the question fiancé Michael Polansky asked her before he proposed.
The businessman, 46, popped the question to the singer in April, with Gaga admitting she had a feeling he was going to ask her.
Explaining the couple had been rock climbing before the joyous moment, the singer told Jimmy Kimmel Michael had asked her if it was okay to propose before he did so.
Recalling the moment, she said: "He proposed to me right after my birthday. So my birthday passed and I was like, I thought he was going to propose to me, maybe. Then we went on a trip together. We went rock climbing. We've been rock climbing before, which was super fun."
When asked if Michael popped the question at the top of the rock, Gaga said: "He didn't propose to me at the top. We climbed up to the top, and we looked around. We took some photos, and then we went back down. And we were just like walking back to the room. And talking. And he said, he actually, was very Michael to ask me if he could ask me. He wanted to know if it was okay to propose before he proposed. And I was like: ''Yes! It's, okay!'"
The couple got engaged in April, about four years after they began dating. Michael helped the Bad Romance singer conceive her companion album, Harlequin, which was released last week before the launch of Joker: Folie à Deux.
