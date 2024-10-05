'Joker Face': Lady Gaga Provokes Fan Outrage As She's Only On Screen in 'Folie à Deux' For 33 MINUTES — 'Her Easiest Pay Day Ever!'

Another wrote: “There appears to be many Gaga scenes cut from Joker 2.

“I’m cynical, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this one done dilerably so the studio can release the Harlequin edit in a few months with all these scenes to get more money out of the public and Gaga fans.”

However, some fans were more sympathetic towards Gaga and her lack of screen time.

One commentator said: “I actually feel so bad for Lady Gaga. She did all that promo for Joker 2 while Joaquin Phoenix did the bare minimum only for most of her scenes cut from the final cut of the movie.

“Like that’s so evil.”