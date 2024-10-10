Your tip
Secrets of Lisa Marie Presley's Bizarre Marriage to Michael Jackson Revealed — and How Tragic Singer 'Would Have Killed' King of Pop If She'd Seen Evidence of Child Abuse

Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Bizarre Marriage to Michael Jackson — and How Singer 'Would Have Killed' King of Pop If She'd Seen Evidence of Pedophilia
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley says she would have "killed" Michael Jackson if she saw evidence of pedophilia during their relationship.

By:

Oct. 10 2024, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Lisa Marie Presley would have "killed" Michael Jackson if she saw evidence of pedophilia during their relationship.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Elvis Presley's late daughter has opened up her romance with the King of Pop in her posthumously published memoir.

lisa marie presley
Source: MEGA

Presley admits she did not want to have kids with Jackson, despite his determination to be a father.

As well as claiming she took the Thriller star’s virginity when he was 35, she also addressed child molestation claims which tainted his career.

She wrote: "I never saw a goddamn thing like that. I personally would've killed him if I had."

lisa marie presley michael jackson king of pop evidence pedophilia
Source: MEGA

Presley married Jackson in 1994 when she was 25 and he was 35.

Presley went on to reveal why she never wanted children with Jackson, despite his determination to become a father, which contributed to the end of their marriage.

She explained: "I knew he ultimately wanted to be the only caretaker of the children.

"Michael wanted to control things. He didn't want a mother influence, or any other influence, for that matter.

"I figured Michael would have me have the children and then dump me, get me out of the picture.

"I could read him like a clock. I knew his nature, and he was very controlling and calculating."

lisa marie presley michael jackson king of pop evidence pedophilia
Source: MEGA

Presley also reveal she took Jackson's virginity when he was 35.

This, plus his increasing drug depency lead to the marriage ending after less than two years and Jackson cutting off contact with her.

She added: "I can get really mean and really angry and I freak people out when I get like that. It comes from trying to protect myself from pain.

"I know people can hurt me, so I'll shut them out. I learned from the best: Michael Jackson. He did it really well."

lisa marie presley michael jackson king of pop evidence pedophilia
Source: MEGA

Presley's revelations surrounding Jackson come from her posthumously published memoir.

On taking the singer's virginity, Presley who married Jackson in 1994 when she was 25 and he was 35, says the singer opened up about his lack of experience in the bedroom, admitting he never went all the way with ex-partners including Tatum O'Neal, Brooke Shields and Madonna.

She revealed they first became romantic when she was married to her first husband, musician Danny Keough.

Recalling Jackson declaring his love for her during a trip to Las Vegas, she wrote: "Michael said, 'I don't know if you've noticed, but I'm completely in love with you. I want us to get married and for you to have my children.'

"I didn't say anything immediately, but then I said, 'I'm really flattered, I can't even talk.' By then, I felt I was in love with him too."

Presley and Keough soon split amicably, and she started her relationship with Jackson.

"He told me he was still a virgin.

tell all book michael jackson wanted ban resurfaces brother titos death
Source: MEGA

Jackson died of cardiac arrest in 2009 at the age of 50.

"I think he had kissed Tatum O'Neal, and he’d had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn't been physical apart from a kiss.

"He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened. I was terrified because I didn't want to make the wrong move."

The couple never had children together.

Jackson died of cardiac arrest in 2009, at the age of 50.

Presley died of a small bowel obstruction caused by complications caused from bariatic surgery at the age of 54.

Presley's daughter from her first marriage, Riley Keough, completed her mother's unfinished memoir by listening to tapes of memories her late mother had recorded.

riley keough vowed to save graceland from being sold off to some faceless corporation
Source: mega

