Kanye's 'FAKE-Up': Struggling Rapper Accused of Orchestrating Split With Wife Bianca Censori to Generate 'Buzz' Around New Album
Kanye West has been accused of staging a "fake-up" wife Bianca Censori to create a "buzz" ahead of his new album release.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple hoped "split" talk would spark headlines as their previous method of publicity, Censori's X-rated outfits, have started to wear thin because the general public are "no longer shocked" by her attire.
An insider told DailyMail.com: "They knew that, by doing this, it would create some buzz and make them relevant as he tries to promote his new album.
"They both know that people are just over them and that her naked outfits are not enough to keep people interested.
"Everyone has seen her naked now there is nothing to wonder about."
Censori, 29, has become synonymous for her risqué wardrobe usually worn during nights out with West, 47, who is completely covered up.
Insiders say the pair, who married in 2022, has resorted to new publicity tactics as Censori's shock value has evaporated.
The insider added: "Bianca overexploited her sexuality with his help and now no one cares.
"So they create some rumours that they are done, play into it by wiping socials and spending time apart and bam, they are back in the public interest.
"Her friends are starting to think that this is just pathetic."
Multiple reports emerged on Monday the couple had secretly called it quits "weeks ago", with the rapper reportedly "ready to divorce" his wife after just two yaers
TheYeezus star has been in China and Japan while Bianca was enjoying some time away in her native Australia.
Censori shut down her Instagram account and West also wiped his account of all images except for one, which was posted on February 28.
However, the duo were then pictured together in Japan just hours after split claims went public.
Earlier this year, West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 43, reportedly warned Censori to cover up when she was around her children, North, 11, Saint, eight, Chiacgo, six and Psalm, five, whom she shares with the rapper.
A source told DailyMail.com: "Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids.
"She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that."
Meanwhile, Page Six reported Censori sees her fashion choices as very much an act, and dressed "normally" when she returned to Australia to meet up with old friends.
A pal said: "When you look at all the press, you would believe she has lost her mind, so it was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered.
"The clothes were back to normal … there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect.
"While the idea that she is a human mannequin to the former husband of Kim Kardashian seems outrageous, it's good that she must be balancing her time with him and still be able to live a normal life."
