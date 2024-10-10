A Cautionary Tale: Online Gambler Sold Possessions and Lost Full Salary in Pursuit of Wins

Online gambling can lead to devastating consequences, as evident in this cautionary tale. Being forced to sell one’s possessions and lose an entire salary in pursuit of elusive wins are typical signs of compulsive behaviour.

Unfortunately, many players are falling into similar traps, and are being drawn by the allure of instant rewards. Consequently, the promises of easy money can inevitably lead to financial ruin and emotional distress.

Moreover, the popularity of the gambling industry has continued to rise since the Covid-19 pandemic pushed gamblers online. In 2019/20, physical casinos represented the majority of gross gambling revenue (GGR) at 56%. However, this share has since dropped to 36%, while online betting’s share has dramatically increased from 26% to 50%.

In 2022, GGR soared to R47.2 billion, up from R34.4 billion the previous year. This surge was largely driven by online betting, which alone contributed an additional R8 billion, reaching over R23 billion.