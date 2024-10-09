Ailing Al Pacino, 84, Admits He's Determined to Die A Bachelor After Breaking Up With 30-Year-Old Film Producer Girlfriend Noor Alfallah
Al Pacino believes he will die a bachelor after splitting from girlfriend Noor Alfallah.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the legendary actor, 84, recently announced the break-up of his relationship, 16 months after the pair welcomed their son Roman.
And he says marriage is unlikely to ever be an option for him, insisting getting hitched is "an entrance to the pain train."
Writing in his new Memoir, Pacino said: "Everything's a ticket to the pain train. A ticket or nothing. 'Are you going to go or not?'
"No, I'll stay here. I'll stay here at the station, I'm not getting on."
On marriage, he continues: "(It) can suit you, by all means. I just didn't feel it ever suited me for some reason."
And he admits that’s unlikely to ever change, saying: "Yeah. I loved living together, and then…
"It depends on who you are getting along with. If you live together with someone, there's got to be.
"You have to have this communion. If you don't, it's almost an invasion.
"So I like to know that if I find a human that I can connect with."
The Godfather star revealed his split from Alfallah - 54 years his junior - during a recent interview with People, when the actor stated: "No. I have a friendship," when asked if he was in a relationship.
A spokesperson for the actor further explained: "Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman."
Pacino, who is also father to daughter Julie, 34, (with acting coach Jan Tarrant) and 23-year-old twins Anton and Olivia (with Beverley D'Angelo), was first linked to Alfallah in 2022. They welcomed their son Roman the following year.
In March, Alfallah, who has produced films including the fictionalized Donald Trump drama The Apprentice, opened up about the origins of their romance in an interview with Vogue Arabia.
They met at a dinner party in the late 2010s, Alfallah recalled: "I thought, 'wow, that’s Al Pacino'. I went to film school, so I wasn’t dumb about who he was,.
"He’s a very talented and unique person. But I had no intention of thinking like, oh, he is going to be my son's father one day."
The two began to spend more time together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alfallah said: "Al lives down the street from my house and we started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies. It was like film school with Al Pacino.
"I guess it just became something more."
Although Pacino and Alfallah are not a couple, they remain friends.
At Alfallah’s birthday party last month, Pacino reportedly helped Alfallah blow out the candles on her cake.
