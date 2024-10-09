Trump Dementia 'Proved': Devastating Computer Analysis of Babbling Don's Increasingly Rambling, Repetitive and Nonsensical Speeches 'Shows He's Losing It'

His speeches have always been filled with false claims and repetitive phrases, but with the passage of time, his public remarks have grown darker, longer, angrier and less focused, experts who 'audited' his words say.

According to a computer analysis, Trump's rally speeches are now nearly twice as long as they were in 2016. He also uses more all-or-nothing terms like "always" and "never" than he did eight years ago, which some experts see as a sign of old age.