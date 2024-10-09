Trump Dementia 'Proved': Devastating Computer Analysis of Babbling Don's Increasingly Rambling, Repetitive and Nonsensical Speeches 'Shows He's Losing It'
Donald Trump's rambling speeches have sparked fears the Republican ranter-in-chief is secretly losing his mind.
RadarOnline.com can reveal mental health experts and computer analysis have observed dementia patterns in the babbling 78-year-old's increasingly long, rambling, nonsensical outbursts and rally speeches.
His speeches have always been filled with false claims and repetitive phrases, but with the passage of time, his public remarks have grown darker, longer, angrier and less focused, experts who 'audited' his words say.
According to a computer analysis, Trump's rally speeches are now nearly twice as long as they were in 2016. He also uses more all-or-nothing terms like "always" and "never" than he did eight years ago, which some experts see as a sign of old age.
Earlier this month, Trump, 78, said the crowd watching his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris had been on his side. But there was no audience. It was hardly the first time Trump had seemed confused, forgetful, incoherent or disconnected from reality lately.
Clinical psychologist Dr. Ben Michaelis highlighted Trump's performance during the debate against the vice president, suggesting signs of sundowning, a symptom common in dementia patients.
According to The New York Times, Michaelis stopped short of offering a formal diagnosis, but still expressed doubts about Trump's ability to maintain focus and coherence, especially during late hours.
Some of Trump's ex staff members have also shared their concern over the former president's cognitive decline.
Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director, noted a decline in Trump's communication skills, stating that he has "lost an ability to put powerful sentences together."
Similarly, former Trump Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews highlighted Trump's moments of confusion, suggesting a decline in his cognitive abilities.
Trump also frequently attacks his critics by claiming they've gone "crazy." In an upcoming book, investigative journalist Bob Woodward claimed the ex-president secretly sent Putin COVID tests for his personal use while the U.S. was suffering a shortage in 2020 and called the Russian dictator as many as seven times before he left office.
The ex-prez later told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl that neither of Woodward's claims occurred.
He said: "That is false. He's a storyteller. A bad one. And he's lost his marbles."
The Republican candidate's campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, backed up Trump's claim and said: "President Trump gave him absolutely no access for this trash book that either belongs in the bargain bin of the fiction section of a discount bookstore or used as toilet tissue."
