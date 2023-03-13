Priscilla Presley 'LOCKED OUT OF GRACELAND' By Granddaughter Riley After She Contested Lisa Marie's $35 Million Will

It appears the Presley family feud is heating up. Priscilla, the ex-wife of rock legend Elvis, has allegedly been "locked out" by her granddaughter Riley Keough after contesting an amendment to her late daughter Lisa Marie's will, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Priscilla is claimed to be banned from the money-making estate for the time being, according to insiders, who said Keough paid a visit to Memphis to "change the locks on the upstairs doors and archives."