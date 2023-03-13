Priscilla Presley 'LOCKED OUT OF GRACELAND' By Granddaughter Riley After She Contested Lisa Marie's $35 Million Will
It appears the Presley family feud is heating up. Priscilla, the ex-wife of rock legend Elvis, has allegedly been "locked out" by her granddaughter Riley Keough after contesting an amendment to her late daughter Lisa Marie's will, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Priscilla is claimed to be banned from the money-making estate for the time being, according to insiders, who said Keough paid a visit to Memphis to "change the locks on the upstairs doors and archives."
"Previously, Graceland archives director Angie Marchese, Priscilla, and Lisa Marie had the only keys. So, Priscilla is now locked out — and she's furious!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Priscilla and Riley for comment.
The tension appeared to reach an all-time high after the memorial for Elvis' only child when lawyers for Priscilla filed a petition questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's living trust, which included the Graceland mansion and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE).
The amendment removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel as cotrustees and handed over the rights to Keough and Lisa Marie's late son, Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020, both of Lisa Marie's kids with Danny Keough.
Priscilla challenged the declaration's legitimacy, claiming Lisa Marie's scrawl on the doc "appears inconsistent with her daughter's usual and customary signature," also noting that Lisa Marie's name is misspelled while the doc was never notarized or delivered to her as required.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Riley Keough 'Barely Speaking' To Priscilla Presley After Grandma Dragged Lisa Marie's 'Uninvited' Ex Michael Lockwood To Her Graceland Memorial
- Priscilla Presley Breaks Cover At First Event Since Daughter Lisa Marie's Sudden Death As $35 Million Estate Battle With Granddaughter Continues
- Late Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley, 33, Spotting Looking Tense As She Prepares To Battle Grandmother Priscilla In Court After Estate Receives $35 Million
Entertainment lawyer Mitra Ahouraian, who talked about the legal filing, said it appears the "primary reason why Priscilla would want to maintain control of this trust is really to protect the interests of the children."
Speaking of Lisa Marie's other kids with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, Ahouraian said there are also the 14-year-old twins to consider.
"There is a $35 million life insurance policy that would be to the benefit of the children, and that's a lot of money that can easily go away very quickly if it's not being managed properly," Ahouraian told Entertainment Tonight.
Reps for Lisa Marie have confirmed the King of Rock's estate is now in the hands of her three daughters. Reports have also claimed that both Priscilla and her granddaughter are upset over the matter for different reasons.
Insiders told Page Six that Priscilla and Keough have not been speaking as the Star Wars actress feels she is "seeing a new side of her grandmother" and is "not looking for a war."