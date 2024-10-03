Madonna 'Absent' From Late Stepmom Joan Ciccone’s Intimate Family Memorial Service As Tributes Flood Remembrance Site: 'It's a Sad End to a Troubled Relationship'

Madonna's late stepmother's memorial service was held today – without the singer in attendance.

The diva, 66, is said to be left devastated by stepmother Joan Ciccone's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal, but a source told us there was "no chance" she was going to attend the intimate family service.

Visitation was held on October 3 at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home in Traverse City, Michigan.

Guests who were not able to attend the service flooded Ciccone's online obituary with tributes.