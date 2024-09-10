Billionaire Selena Gomez Reveals Deepest Agonies: How She Used Disguises to Hide From Fame and Her Social Media Nightmares
Selena Gomez has opened up about her decision to no longer go incognito in public, as well as her infamous social media blackouts, in a brand new interview.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Only Murders in the Building star said she has given up trying to disguise herself because one of her distinctive features has always given her away.
The former child star also explained why she gave up hiding from her obsessive fans.
She told Vanity Fair: "Yeah, it doesn’t work. Literally, one time, I was in line for something. I was fully in disguise, and I was talking to someone.
"I don't even remember what I said. And then the woman in front of me goes, 'My God, it is you! I thought I heard your voice!'
"I was like, oh God, what do I sound like to people? And then I also feel so silly once I get busted."
But one thing Gomez, 32, will never stop doing in public is supporting her fellow performers – including her bestie, Taylor Swift.
Gomez said: "She is really like a big sister to me."
She also said she and Swift, 34, sometimes talk about the industry – although they are more likely to be "gossiping" about reality TV.
More often than not, though, they're gossiping about what all friends talk about and comparing notes on the latest season of Vanderpump Rules.
She added: "I’m on The Valley now. I’ve watched every episode of Vanderpump, so I don’t care if it’s bad!"
Gomez, who was spending time away from Instagram during the Vanity Fair interview, also addressed her tendency to announce she is taking a break from social media only to log on days later.
She said: "I learned not to say that anymore. I've been loving it. I've been working out. I've been taking care of myself. It's the first time I've had a break in a little bit. So I feel good."
- A-Listers' Eye-Watering Plastic Surgery Ops Exposed — From Stripped Eyelids and Necklifts to Boob Reduction and 'Ripped' Baby Belly Nightmare
- Struggling Selena Gomez Slams Cosmetic Surgery Speculation With Brutal Honesty About Health Battle: ‘I Had a Flare Up… I Have Botox, That’s It, Leave Me Alone’
- Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Quotes Jay-Z As He Boasts He Has ‘Hottest Chick Wearing My Chain’ After $600K Birthday Bling Gift
Gomez, who is dating record producer Benny Blanco, 36, also told the outlet she cannot carry her own children – explaining she had initially planned to start a family by the time she turned 35.
She said: "I haven't ever said this, but I unfortunately can't carry my own children.
"I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."
Gomez first shot to fame on the TV series Barney and Friends when she was just 10.
She then starred as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012.
Despite working steadily for over two decades, Gomez just recently received her first acting nod—an Emmy nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.
She also became the most nominated Latina producer ever in the Best Comedy category.
Gomez will next appear in a supporting role in the highly anticipated musical and comedy Emilia Pérez, which she called a "fever dream" of an experience.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.