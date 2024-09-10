Slash's Family Death Horror: Secrets of Guns N' Roses Icon's Stepdaughter's Suicide Laid Bare — 'She Left Packet of Goodbye Notes'
New details have emerged regarding Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight's suicide.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Knight left notes for her family before she took her own life at a Los Angeles residence on July 19 aged 25.
The coroner said in a report: "A packet of suicide notes was found on a side table in the main room.
"According to the family, she had no previous suicide attempts but did have prior ideations."
Knight also had "a history of undiagnosed mental illness", with her family stating she "was paranoid and would have hallucinations".
Knight was hospitalized twice in 2024 on 5150 holds – which is when an adult is involuntarily detained for 72 hours when they are experiencing a mental health crisis.
Also, according to the report, her body was found in the bathroom of the L.A. Airbnb she had rented for four days. She was scheduled to check out on July 15.
The property manager attempted to message Knight but was "unable to access the front door", which led them to contact emergency services.
When officers arrived, they noticed resistance – which they described as "suction" when opening the unit's front door.
The report continued: "Upon opening the locked door, Officers observed a hand-written sign apparently meant for first responders warning about toxic gas.
"A chemical scent was also detected by Officers, who immediately backed out of the residence and called for assistance."
Lethal doses of sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, cerium hydroxide and sodium thiosulfate were discovered at the scene.
Antidepressants, including escitalopram, were also found.
Knight was the daughter of Slash's longtime partner Meegan Hodges, 55, and her ex Mark Knight, 59.
Although they have never married, Slash considered Knight a stepsister to his biological children: sons London, 22, and Cash, 20.
In late August, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office determined her manner of death was suicide from hydrogen sulfide toxicity.
The coroner's statement said: "Ms. Knight was found unresponsive in a private residence on July 19 by law enforcement conducting a welfare check. Death was pronounced at 1500 hours.
"A deputy medical examiner performed an examination on July 22. The cause of death was certified on August 29."
The famed Guns N' Roses guitarist, 59, later announced her death on Instagram.
He called Knight "an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul".
Slash also said his stepdaughter "passed away peacefully".
