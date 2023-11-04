Alabama Mayor and Baptist Pastor Commits Suicide After Being Outed Dressing as a 'Transgender Curvy Girl'

The revelations caused outrage and condemnation from some members of the community, while others questioned whether Copeland's private life should have been made public.

Supporters pointed out that Copeland had never publicly expressed anti-LGBTQ views, despite his Baptist faith.

The Alabama Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, of which Copeland's church is a member, stated that the matter was 'between pastor and church.'

Attitudes towards LGBTQ issues within the Baptist community vary, with many pushing a conservative agenda.