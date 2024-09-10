Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman Divorce 'May Spark War Over $35M Fortune': 'Even if Split Was Amicable, There's a Lot to Sort!'
Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman have split after 26 years of marriage.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair's divorce "may spark a war" over their combined $35million fortune.
A source told us: "Rachel is worth a lot more than Rodger, with a $30million fortune compared to his $5million.
"So however amicable or 'mutual' this pair want to say their split is, there is a lot to sort out here legally and financially."
It's unclear if the pair had a prenup in place, but the insider added: "Prenup or not, this is not going to be an easy split logistically or financially – it never is, especially when this level of money and wealth disparity between a couple is involved."
The celebrity stylist, 53, made her $30million fortune managing her lifestyle brand The Zoe Report, which began as a newsletter launched in 2009. She then launched her eponymous fashion brand in 2011.
From 2008 until 2013, Zoe also starred in the Bravo reality television series The Rachel Zoe Project, which ran for five seasons.
After her first job as a fashion assistant in New York City at the now-defunct YM magazine with a salary of $18,000, Zoe went freelance at 25 and began styling for celebrities like Britney Spears, now 42, and the Backstreet Boys from a small one-bedroom West Village apartment.
She once said: "I worked 20-something hours a day, seven days a week.
"I was completely obsessed with fashion and spent all my money flying to Paris to go to couture because that was the dream. I crashed shows, stood in line for Marc Jacobs. Designers were my heroes and my celebrities. It hasn't really worn off."
Berman, 55, scored his $5million fortune working as an investment banker for eight years before becoming co-founder and president of Recognition Media – a leading owner and producer of internet, media and advertising industry awards.
He also serves as president of Rachel Zoe, Inc.
But after the pair announced their decision to divorce after 26 years of marriage, Zoe and Berman may have to split their many assets – including Rachel Zoe Inc., the early stage venture capital firm Rachel Zoe Ventures and their $19million five-bedroom, five-bathroom 7,185 square-foot Beverly Hills home.
The pair announced their "mutual decision" to divorce in a joint statement posted to Instagram on Monday.
Zoe wrote: "After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage. We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.
"Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share."
Zoe and Berman began dating in 1991 and tied the knot seven years later. They share sons Skyler Morrison, 13, and Kaius Jagger, 10.
The divorce also comes after Berman was noticeably absent from Zoe’s social media activity for months – and after the investment banker was allegedly spotted in Aspen, Colorado with a mystery woman.
Zoe and Berman, in a 2021 interview with People, admitted to maintaining "separate" lives away from one another.
The celebrity stylist said: "The idea is that you're dependent, but you're independent; there's the life you share, and there's the life that's yours.
"That really takes the pressure off of the other, because if you're solely dependent on the other for your happiness and your purpose, that can't really work."
Berman added: "I always find that the best relationships are the ones that you really root for the other person and you really try and help them in achieving their goals.
"Ultimately, your happiness is the other person being happy, right?"
