Your Guide to KYC in Casinos

For new and experienced gamblers alike, one thing you are sure to come across if you are looking to use the services of an online casino is the three letters “KYC.” Some people will insist that you use a casino that collects your KYC data, and others will advise that you only consider casinos without KYC checks so you don’t have to share your ID documents and can start playing immediately when signing up. Their reasons are usually a marriage between protecting your data, gaming anonymously, and keeping prying eyes out. But KYC casinos also advertise that the reason they collect your data is to keep you safe, so what exactly is it? What is KYC, and why is it so important when gambling online? The answers to these questions are here in this A to Z guide about KYC in casinos.

It is important to note that KYC is not restricted to online casinos. Any investment and financial services company can and, in most cases, be mandated to collect user KYC data to assess if there are any potential risks when the user in question is allowed to access their services. These risks can range anywhere from money laundering to terrorist financing, which is why KYC and AML (anti-money laundering measures) are usually mentioned in the same breath.

As you probably guessed, KYC is an acronym that stands for Know Your Customer. It allows the casino to collect just enough information about you to have your profile in their database.

There are three components to the KYC data being collected.

The first one is the Customer Identification Program (CIP), which requires the outfit to collect at least four pieces of information that can positively ID them. This typically includes their name, identification number, date of birth (DOB), and home address.

The second component is Customer Due Diligence (CDD), which is when the government documents that are requested, usually passports, Permanent Account Numbers (PANs), bank statements, income proof, address proof, driving license, and voter ID, are scrutinized to ensure they are authentic. These documents are used to conduct a risk assessment and are usually referred to during the customer’s lifecycle with the outfit.

The third and last one is Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD). This comes into play in situations where the persons being accredited are at a higher risk of falling foul of the law. This might be a more immediate risk of terrorist financing, infiltration, or money laundering. As a result, they might be required to provide even more data to remove any doubts and provide authenticity to their claims. People who fall into this category are usually customers who are registering from high-risk countries, politically exposed persons (PEPs), customers who are non-residential, customers with complicated ownership structures, and customers who have tainted records with dubious dealings.