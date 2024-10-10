Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton Lead Celeb Donations to Hurricane Milton Victims: 'Bad Blood' Singer Gives $5M as Her Fans Are Slammed for Moaning Killer Storm Could Stop Gigs

Following Florida's devastation, the singer's loyal fans expressed fear her Era's Tour Miami concert on Thursday, October 17 will be canceled.

One user took to X writing, "Istfg if these stupid hurricanes end up interfering with the Eras Tour Miami and they’re gonna have to be canceled i’m gonna lose it. I’m so so scared."

Another user clapped back at the Swiftie, writing: "Not half as f------ scared as the people living in the path of the stupid hurricanes. Un-f-------- believable."

"The fact that hundreds (maybe even thousands) of people are going to die and hundreds of thousands of others are about to lose their homes and the TikTok girlies wanna cry about the Miami Eras Tour possibly getting delayed. Just say you're privileged and tone-deaf and leave," another tweeted.

Another tweeted: "Yeah as a Florida native it’s really disheartening to see...as if this won’t be the 2nd major hurricane in a 2-week time span to hit our coast. let’s focus on the cities & houses ruined, not your Eras show that isn’t even happening this weekend."