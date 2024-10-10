Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton Lead Celeb Donations to Hurricane Milton Victims: 'Bad Blood' Singer Gives $5M as Her Fans Are Slammed for Moaning Killer Storm Could Stop Gigs
Taylor Swift donated a big check to Hurricane Milton victims — but fans still have bad blood with the singer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the pop star and Dolly Parton are leading in celebrity donations to victims of the storm in Florida, but fans are receiving backlash over "tone-deaf" complaints.
Swift, 34, donated $5 million to nonprofit organization Feeding America, which will be used toward “help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms.”
In a statement to their Instagram account, the nonprofit organization wrote: “Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.”
Parton, 78, donated $1 million to relief efforts following Hurricane Helene, which impacted Florida just days before Hurricane Milton.
Following Florida's devastation, the singer's loyal fans expressed fear her Era's Tour Miami concert on Thursday, October 17 will be canceled.
One user took to X writing, "Istfg if these stupid hurricanes end up interfering with the Eras Tour Miami and they’re gonna have to be canceled i’m gonna lose it. I’m so so scared."
Another user clapped back at the Swiftie, writing: "Not half as f------ scared as the people living in the path of the stupid hurricanes. Un-f-------- believable."
"The fact that hundreds (maybe even thousands) of people are going to die and hundreds of thousands of others are about to lose their homes and the TikTok girlies wanna cry about the Miami Eras Tour possibly getting delayed. Just say you're privileged and tone-deaf and leave," another tweeted.
Another tweeted: "Yeah as a Florida native it’s really disheartening to see...as if this won’t be the 2nd major hurricane in a 2-week time span to hit our coast. let’s focus on the cities & houses ruined, not your Eras show that isn’t even happening this weekend."
As of October 10, no cancelation announcement has been made for Swift's Miami shows.
The singer is currently scheduled to play at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
The tour is set to conclude in December 2024 after kicking off back in March 2023.
