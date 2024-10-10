Your tip
Inside Paris Hilton's Devastation Over Sex Tape Leak: From Weeping Uncontrollably to 'Doing Everything She Could To Stop It Coming Out'

Photo of Paris HIlton
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton's reaction to the sex tape leak has been released.

By:

Oct. 10 2024, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

Paris Hilton's world came crashing down upon learning that her s-- tape was going to be seen by the public.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the chaos that occurred after Hilton's ex released their s-- tape together in what is now one of the most famous celebrity leaks ever.

In his book, Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and H---, Hilton's then-boyfriend, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, writes: "Near the end of our time together, Paris heard rumors that her ex was going to release a s-- tape of her."

He recalled: "She was doing everything she could to stop it from coming out, but six or seven months after we broke up, the s--- hit the fan. We had stayed in touch after we split, and after the tape came out, I reached out."

paris feature
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton was left in tears following her s-- tape leak, according to her ex-boyfriend.

Whibley, 44, continued: "We had some sad conversations and I listened to her cry about having to tell her parents about it."

He shared: "She's a smart person, though, and it was great seeing how she was able to turn that invasion of privacy into something that worked for her in the long run. Her advocacy is admirable, too. She definitely knew how to be the Mac. And most importantly how to stay the Mac."

The 43-year-old, who dated the rocker in 2003, also touched on the infamous leak in her own book, Paris: The Memoir: "I felt like my life was over, and in many ways it was... Certainly, the career I had envisioned was no longer possible."

The tape, 1 Night In Paris, was released in 2004 by Hilton's then-boyfriend Rick Salomon, who also directed the film, and it revealed a sexual encounter between the pair three years earlier.

whimb
Source: MEGA

Deryck Whibley revealed 's--- hit the fan' in his memoir following the leak.

Paris Hilton

While the footage was originally not intended to be released to the public, Salomon did so after Hilton's reality series The Simple Life debuted.

Following the release, Hilton made it clear she was unaware the tape would be made public, which led Salomon to sue the TV star for defamation. Hilton then countersued over the release of the film.

While Salomon eventually dropped the defamation suit, Hilton gained a victory on her end as she agreed to accept a cut of the profits from the distribution of the tape.

Hilton also received more than $400,000 from Salomon and Red Light District Video as part of the settlement.

paris
Source: MEGA

Hilton's s-- tape, 1 Night in Paris, was released in 2004.

Despite the controversy that followed the leak, Hilton became a household name with numerous reality shows to her name.

The hotel heiress also released two albums, her most recent in 2024, has a podcast, I Am Paris, and has also appeared in numerous films including House of Wax. She is also set to kick off another TV series, Paris & Nicole, with her The Simple Life costar, Nicole Richie.

rick
Source: MEGA

The socialite's boyfriend at the time, Rick Salomon, released the film and was sued by Hilton.

