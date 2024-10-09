Your tip
Hurricane Milton Nightmare: Usher Axes Show Amid State of Emergency Over End-Of-Days Storm That Drove Terrified Weatherman to Tears

Side by side photos of Usher and NBC's John Morales

Usher canceled his upcoming concert dates in Miami ahead of Hurricane Milton.

By:

Oct. 9 2024, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

Those with tickets to Usher's concerts in Miami this weekend will have to change their plans, as the shows have been postponed due to Hurricane Milton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Usher was scheduled to perform at the Kaseya Center for his Past Present Future Tour.

Source: MEGA

Usher is currently on his Past Present Future Tour.

However, with the storm rearing toward the West Coast and expected to hit landfall by Wednesday evening, October 9, the concerts were rescheduled to later this year.

Usher announced the news on Instagram and noted Florida is currently under a State of Emergency in preparation for the weather event.

Source: SKY NEWS

Florida is going to get hit by a Category 3 hurricane.

"Everyone's safety and well-being remain my top priority and I'd rather celebrate with you all at a time when you can get to and from the show safely. Praying for everyone affected by this natural disaster," the "Confessions" singer wrote.

He also revealed the new tour dates are December 16, 18 and 19.

Source: MEGA

Usher announced his new rescheduled tour dates on Instagram

Fans voiced their disappointment about the schedule change in the comments, though many agreed it was the right call.

"Smart move. Sending prayers for the entire state of Florida," one person wrote.

"You’re doing the right thing!! Stay safe Florida," echoed another.

Hurricane Milton is predicted to wreak havoc as a Category 3 storm — just weeks after Hurricanes Helene and Debby devastated the Tampa Bay area.

Earlier this week, NBC meteorologist John Morales was brought to tears while reporting on the impending storm.

Source: MEGA

John Morales was brought to the tears about the incoming storm.

"It has dropped 50 millibars in 10 hours," the hurricane specialist said while choking back tears. "I apologize. This is just horrific."

The decreasing barometric pressure is the best indicator of the storm's intensity, which Morales admitted he'd never seen a hurricane strengthen so quickly from a tropical storm.

The warmer seas also play a factor, and Morales said global warming was also to blame.

President Joe Biden also warned that Hurricane Milton "could be one of the worst storms in 100 years to hit Florida."

Residents of the Tampa Bay area have been ordered to evacuate, and local airports, including Tampa International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, have shut down.

Many have halted vacation plans as major Florida theme parks, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld, will close.

According to the hurricane center, Hurricane Milton is forecasted to dump as much as 18 inches of rain in its path toward the Atlantic Ocean.

