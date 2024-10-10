Diddy Savaged Over His New Accusation Feds Leaked His Cassie Ventura Assault Video to 'Smear' Him: 'Imagine Beating Her Senseless Then Getting Mad It Came Out'
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been widely mocked after his lawyers claimed video footage of the him assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was eaked last May to smear his reputation.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper's attorneys accuse Department of Homeland Security officials of orchestrating the release of the 2016 hotel surveillance footage of the violent incident to CNN, according to court documents.
Diddy's defence argues DHS agents have spent the past seven months attempting to sabotage his right to a fair trial by leaking confidential grand jury information.
And they now are requesting a hearing to investigate how the 2016 hotel video, where Diddy, 54, is violently assaulting Ventura, 38, in a LA hotel hallway, was released to the cable news outlet.
Diddy’s claims have sparked widespread condemnation on social media.
One user wrote: “Imagine beating a lady senseless and being mad the video came out,” while another added: “I’m sorry the Judge will be shocked to hear how you’re only sorry you got caught.”
A third commented: “Yes *this* is what ruined your reputation,” as a fourth ranted: “He, of all, people should not bitch about folks having recordings of him doing evil s**t.”
As well as pushing for an investigation into the video link, Diddy’s legal team also criticized the aggressive nature of the federal raids on his homes in Los Angeles and Miami, alleging that agents handcuffed his children during the operations.
The legal documents obtained on Wednesday state: “First, there has been a steady stream of false and prejudicial statements made by DHS agents to various press outlets over the last seven months.
- Diddy Served Sexual Assault Legal Papers at Beverly Hills Mansion Days Before Federal Agents Raided $40 Million Pad
- ‘Depraved Conduct’: Diddy's Ex-Girlfriend Cassie's Lawyer Speaks Out Following Feds Raid on Mogul’s Mansions
- Diddy's Sons Justin and King 'Angry' About Being Handcuffed by Federal Agents in Raid: Sources
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
“Second, the agents engaged in a particularly brutal and public search of Mr. Combs’ homes, during which they handcuffed Mr. Combs’ innocent sons and then marched them before a news helicopter and the press.
“This was an apparent effort to convey that they had overwhelming evidence against Mr. Combs, justifying the public and brutal treatment of even his children, who were handcuffed and manhandled by federal agents armed with assault rifles.”
"Third, government employees have repeatedly leaked grand jury information and materials to the press to raise public hostility against Mr. Combs in advance of trial.
"The most egregious example of this is the leak to CNN of the 2016 videotape from the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles."
After the video leaked in May this year, Diddy said he'd 'hit rock bottom' and made 'no excuses' for his 'inexcusable' conduct depicted in the clip, adding that he takes 'full responsibility.'
Cassie claimed in a since-settled lawsuit that Diddy had paid the same hotel $50,000 for the footage after the attack.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.