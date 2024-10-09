Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ‘May Have Bought Silence of A-List Freak Off Friends' by 'Handing Them Back Money-Spinning Rights to Their Music’

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: Mega

Sean Diddy Combs at public event

By:

Oct. 9 2024, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sean "Diddy" Combs may have found a way to silence his friends, according to one person in the industry.

RadarOnline.com has learned that rapper Mark Curry spoke to the Daily Mail on their podcast, "The Trial of Diddy," to share what he believes is occurring behind the scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

"He gave all of the artists back their publishing rights in exchange for an NDA not to talk about him," Curry claimed on the podcast. "Because I think he had some kind of idea that this was coming down the pipeline."

"Tried to cover up his tracks real quick — it didn't work," he added.

diddy
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs bought off his friends' silence, according to a former Bad Boy rapper.

Article continues below advertisement

Curry worked alongside Combs for years, even writing songs for the controversial figure. However, despite the work, publishing rights to the hits he wrote under Bad Boy did not make him any money as Combs and his label owned the majority of the publishing rights.

The rapper eventually stepped back from the industry and became a carpenter in Georgia. In 2009, he would reveal his experiences dealing with Combs in the book, Dancing with the Devil: How Puff Burned the Bad Boys of Hip-Hop.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Curry, he last spoke to Combs in September 2023, just one month before Cassie Ventura's shocking lawsuit dropped.

At the time, Combs turned heads by returning the publishing rights that Bad Boy owned from their artists, including Curry and other notable names like Faith Evans, Ma$e, and others.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy
Source: mega

Rapper Mark Curry believes Combs returned publishing rights to their original artists in order to buy their silence.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Curry, however, was not all about it as he compared Combs' decision and him receiving his rights back as "giving you back a Nissan Sentra when it was brand new in 2024" when it "was not even valued in the junkyard."

"I felt like he gave me back a female that I used to love that he abused and raped, took advantage of her, then gave her back to me. I used to love her... That's how I felt about it. I used to love her. Then he did that," Curry said in the podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

During the podcast, Curry also sounded off on a possible NDA, and shared, "[Combs] can't tell me not to do anything. Because we had a contract when we first got into business and it said that you was going to help me further my career. That didn't work. So now any other contract that you have for me, I'm avoiding it too."

"So since we're going to be disrespectful, we're going to be disrespectful all the way around the table. It just ain't going to be you telling me and me listening. So I'll be like, cool. That ain't gonna stop me from doing nothing," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
hotline from hell diddy abuse number flooded with an astonishing calls in its first hours lawyer for fresh victims admits sifting them is a herculean task pp
Source: MEGA

Combs has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, s-- trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, s-- trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He entered a not guilty plea.

Combs faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

Article continues below advertisement

The 54-year-old's next court date is schedule for October 10.

diddy minors lawsuit lawyer reveals more than claimaints have come forward with fresh allegations against combs
Source: MEGA

Combs has pleaded not guilty.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.