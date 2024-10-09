Sean 'Diddy' Combs ‘May Have Bought Silence of A-List Freak Off Friends' by 'Handing Them Back Money-Spinning Rights to Their Music’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sean "Diddy" Combs may have found a way to silence his friends, according to one person in the industry. RadarOnline.com has learned that rapper Mark Curry spoke to the Daily Mail on their podcast, "The Trial of Diddy," to share what he believes is occurring behind the scenes.

"He gave all of the artists back their publishing rights in exchange for an NDA not to talk about him," Curry claimed on the podcast. "Because I think he had some kind of idea that this was coming down the pipeline." "Tried to cover up his tracks real quick — it didn't work," he added.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs bought off his friends' silence, according to a former Bad Boy rapper.

Curry worked alongside Combs for years, even writing songs for the controversial figure. However, despite the work, publishing rights to the hits he wrote under Bad Boy did not make him any money as Combs and his label owned the majority of the publishing rights. The rapper eventually stepped back from the industry and became a carpenter in Georgia. In 2009, he would reveal his experiences dealing with Combs in the book, Dancing with the Devil: How Puff Burned the Bad Boys of Hip-Hop.

According to Curry, he last spoke to Combs in September 2023, just one month before Cassie Ventura's shocking lawsuit dropped. At the time, Combs turned heads by returning the publishing rights that Bad Boy owned from their artists, including Curry and other notable names like Faith Evans, Ma$e, and others.

Rapper Mark Curry believes Combs returned publishing rights to their original artists in order to buy their silence.

Curry, however, was not all about it as he compared Combs' decision and him receiving his rights back as "giving you back a Nissan Sentra when it was brand new in 2024" when it "was not even valued in the junkyard." "I felt like he gave me back a female that I used to love that he abused and raped, took advantage of her, then gave her back to me. I used to love her... That's how I felt about it. I used to love her. Then he did that," Curry said in the podcast.

During the podcast, Curry also sounded off on a possible NDA, and shared, "[Combs] can't tell me not to do anything. Because we had a contract when we first got into business and it said that you was going to help me further my career. That didn't work. So now any other contract that you have for me, I'm avoiding it too." "So since we're going to be disrespectful, we're going to be disrespectful all the way around the table. It just ain't going to be you telling me and me listening. So I'll be like, cool. That ain't gonna stop me from doing nothing," he added.

Combs has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, s-- trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, s-- trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He entered a not guilty plea. Combs faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

The 54-year-old's next court date is schedule for October 10.