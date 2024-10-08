Shamed Comic Russell Brand Breaks Cover After Revealing 'Serial Sex Predator' Diddy Took Him On 'Enforced' Holiday

Brand worked with Diddy on the 2010 movie Get Him To The Greek and was asked by an interviewer at the time what it was like being in the rapper's company.

The comedian-turned-activist said: "Diddy was new to me. He looked after me.

"He took me on an enforced holiday to Vegas.

"He's a very intense man because I think he come from nothing and now he's very very powerful.

"People who do stuff like that, they're intense."