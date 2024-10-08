Shamed Comic Russell Brand Breaks Cover After Revealing 'Serial Sex Predator' Diddy Took Him On 'Enforced' Holiday
British comic Russell Brand broke cover in Miami days after revealing Sean 'Diddy' Combs took him on an "enforced holiday".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star, 49, was seen in a grocery store this week in the wake of a video resurfacing which documented his trip with the disgraced rapper.
Brand worked with Diddy on the 2010 movie Get Him To The Greek and was asked by an interviewer at the time what it was like being in the rapper's company.
The comedian-turned-activist said: "Diddy was new to me. He looked after me.
"He took me on an enforced holiday to Vegas.
"He's a very intense man because I think he come from nothing and now he's very very powerful.
"People who do stuff like that, they're intense."
Brand continued: "Now I like him. He's very influential.
"Say you don't want to do something and Diddy does want you to do it, it's really hard to not do that thing."
The Brit then gave examples of Diddy's requests, including feeding his fish and picking him up from the airport.
He added that he would feel obliged to agree to the rapper's demands out of a fear of upsetting him.
Brand said: "He's a bit like the mind f---ing. Like he's very influential.
"He's a good laugh but... he might ask you for loads of favors and you can't say no to him. That's my worry.
"I don't want to be nobody's b----. I've worked too hard in life. Not even Diddy's b----.”
Diddy, 54, is currently awaiting trial at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He pleaded not guilty to all three charges and was denied bail.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Last year Brand - the former husband of singer Katy Perry - was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse as part of a joint investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches programme, The Times and Sunday Times.
He continues to deny all claims about his behaviour, which was alleged to have happened during the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013.
Brand continued his conversion to Christianity over the past week, performing a baptism and interpreting the Bible.
The comedian was baptised himself in April, and since December 2023 has published several posts discussing his relationship with the religion.
In a video uploaded last week, the former Buddhist said: "How can we ever understand with the conscious limited mind that God himself came down to earth and was sacrificed, that we may be redeemed and rose again, that we may have eternal life, with our limited consciousness, it's not possible."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.