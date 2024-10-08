Rage Whitney Houston's Mom Took to Grave: She 'Was Eaten Up With Hatred Towards Daughter's Ex Bobby Brown' — And Attacked Him at Tragic Diva's Funeral!

Whitney Houston's mom Cissy died filled with rage toward Bobby Brown, who she blamed for her daughter' death.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the legendary gospel singer never forgave her daughter's ex-husband before she passed on Monday aged 91.

A source told us: "Cissy died such a tragic death – not only did she suffer through despair at losing Whitney and (granddaughter) Bobbi Kristina, she went to her grave full of anger her ex Bobby got to live a full life, seemingly untroubled by the horrific treatment she knew he dished out to Whitney.

“It was such a tortured life for such a talented woman.”