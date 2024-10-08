Rage Whitney Houston's Mom Took to Grave: She 'Was Eaten Up With Hatred Towards Daughter's Ex Bobby Brown' — And Attacked Him at Tragic Diva's Funeral!
Whitney Houston's mom Cissy died filled with rage toward Bobby Brown, who she blamed for her daughter' death.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the legendary gospel singer never forgave her daughter's ex-husband before she passed on Monday aged 91.
A source told us: "Cissy died such a tragic death – not only did she suffer through despair at losing Whitney and (granddaughter) Bobbi Kristina, she went to her grave full of anger her ex Bobby got to live a full life, seemingly untroubled by the horrific treatment she knew he dished out to Whitney.
“It was such a tortured life for such a talented woman.”
Cissy never held back her feelings toward Brown – and she made it clear she blamed him for her daughter's death at Whitney's memorial service in 2012.
Sources said a before before service, Cissy told Brown: "I hate you. You killed my daughter by turning her on drugs... The day she married you was the worst day of my life."
Brown called Cissy to ask if he could attend the private, open-casket viewing of Whitney's body at Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey.
A source recalled: "Cissy reluctantly agreed that Bobby could attend the funeral, but she flatly refused his request to come to the private viewing.
"She told Bobby, 'it's for family only. Whitney wouldn't have wanted you there. None of us want you there.'
"Then she added, 'And if you come to the church, you should know you're not welcome.'"
Cissy was said to still be furious over the last phone call she had with her daughter, just hours before Whitney died at the Beverly Hilton hotel on February 11, 2012.
Whitney blasted Brown for being a poor father to their then-18-year-old daughter, Bobbi Kristina.
An insider said: "Cissy told Bobby, 'Whitney went to her grave hating you! You promised to see your daughter in Los Angeles, but after two days of waiting, you never showed up.'"
"Cissy said, 'You brought nothing but misery and pain to my daughter's life.
"If it hadn't been for you, she'd be alive today. You as good as murdered Whitney... Marrying you was the biggest mistake of her life."
Despite his mother-in-law's warning, Brown showed up to Whitney's funeral with nine people, including his three children from previous relationships, his finacée and their two-year-old son.
After security guards moved his group twice, Brown caused a ruckus before Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rev. Al Sharpton calmed him down.
A source said: "Bobby was furious.
"He walked up to Whitney's coffin and kissed it dismissively. He tried to see his daughter, but security guards hustled him away."
The day after the service, Cissy, Bobbi Kristina and other relatives watched as Whitney was laid to rest alongside her father, John Houston, in a private ceremony at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey.
An insider described the emotional moment: "Before Whitney was lowered into the ground, Cissy kissed the casket one last time.
"She later told a friend, 'I will think of my daughter every day that remains of my life. I can't wait to be reunited with her in heaven.'"
