Russell Brand Vehemently Denies Claims He Assaulted Actress While Intoxicated on 'Arthur' Set

Doe claimed she was booked for three days of work but never got a call back after the alleged incident on the first day "and was only paid for one day of work."

According to Brand, however, none of that ever went down. The box office star "has been sober since Dec. 13, 2002," according to the newly filed docs, which said by the time Doe filed her complaint, he had not used drugs or alcohol "for nearly 21 years."

The docs pointed out that Brand may have been convincing in his portrayal of the character Arthur Bach, originally played by Dudley Moore in the 1981 comedy, but that he never actually drank or took any substance to impair him before filming.