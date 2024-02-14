Russell Brand Vehemently Denies Claims He Assaulted Actress While Intoxicated on 'Arthur' Set
British comedian Russell Brand fired back at claims he was drunk on set and sexually assaulted a former co-star during the filming of Arthur in 2010.
In newly filed court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor said the entire lawsuit is premised on the false accusation that he was "visibly intoxicated" while shooting the movie.
As we previously reported, the New York complaint filed by an anonymous "Jane Doe" alleges that on July 7, 2010, Brand was under the influence and "smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka."
"He then exposed his penis to me on set and in full view of the cast and crew," she claimed.
Doe alleged that he later followed her into a bathroom "and assaulted me, as a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside."
Doe claimed she was booked for three days of work but never got a call back after the alleged incident on the first day "and was only paid for one day of work."
According to Brand, however, none of that ever went down. The box office star "has been sober since Dec. 13, 2002," according to the newly filed docs, which said by the time Doe filed her complaint, he had not used drugs or alcohol "for nearly 21 years."
The docs pointed out that Brand may have been convincing in his portrayal of the character Arthur Bach, originally played by Dudley Moore in the 1981 comedy, but that he never actually drank or took any substance to impair him before filming.
- Russell Brand's Sexual Assault Accuser Demands Her Identity Be Sealed, Says She Fears Being Blacklisted From Hollywood
- Russell Brand's Assistant Dragged Into His Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Served Legal Papers Outside London Home
- Russell Brand Accused of Rape, Sexual Assault and Emotional Abusing Four Women Including a 16-Year-Old During the Peak of His Fame
"While Brand's job was to act drunk and portray a drunk, he did not drink a sip of alcohol or consume any drugs at any time during production," an attorney responded on behalf of the actor.
Furthermore, the "open alcohol bottle" she mentioned in her lawsuit was a prop for the film, Brand stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Plaintiff's faulty memory of the events she alleged in her complaint — more than 13 years after they supposedly happened — is fatal to her claims," his attorney continued.
At the time of the filming, Brand said he had not taken drugs or alcohol for roughly eight years.
Brand is listed as a defendant alongside Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Discovery, MBST Entertainment, BenderSpink, and Langley Park Pictures.
According to his newly filed response, "Brand does not recognize Plaintiff by name or from her photograph, and does not recall ever having any interaction with her whatsoever."