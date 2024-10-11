Home > Celebrity > Pamela Anderson Curse of 'Baywatch': Pamela Anderson Reveals Why She Was Struck With Horrific Depression for TWO DECADES After Coming Off Hit Show Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson opened up about the depression she faced after Baywatch. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 11 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Despite the color of her signature bikini, Pamela Anderson wasn't feeling so "red hot" in the years following her time on Baywatch in the '90s. The actress, along with many of her co-stars in the beachy series, admitted to battling with severe depression over the past few decades, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Anderson admitted to dealing with depression after leaving Baywatch in the late '90s.

Anderson quickly became a sex symbol at the time, especially as one of the most recognized Playboy models who graced the cover of the magazine multiple times. She was cast as C.J. Parker on Baywatch in 1992 and left the steamy show in 1997.

Source: MEGA The actress said much of the past few decades has been a big blur.

While attending this year's Zurich Film Festival for the premiere of her latest film, The Last Showgirl, Anderson opened up about the uncertainty of her career following her time on Baywatch - which greatly affected her mental health. The actress admitted that being on the '90s series was a double-edged sword.

Source: MEGA The Baywatch star recently opened up about her drug use after her marriage to Tommy Lee.

She said: "I look at it now and it feels like I went from Baywatch to Broadway. I don't know what happened in between, it's all a big blur." "I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades."

Anderson said she "always knew she was capable of more", adding: "It's great to be a part of pop culture, but it's a blessing and a curse." Earlier this month, RadarOnline.com revealed how the actress opened up about her previous drug use and said it almost led her down the same road as Amy Winehouse. She said that after her marriage to Tommy Lee, she had to deal with the mental and physical strain of becoming the tabloid's "favorite party girl".

Source: MEGA Anderson has recently stepped back into the Hollywood spotlight after a hiatus.

The actress said: "I think, instead of trying to be this polished person. I'd rather be raw. One eye is smaller than the other, my nose is crooked, my lips are weird. Everyone is weird. Everyone has imperfections." Anderson said she "felt like a failure" over the last 20 years and more recently started accepting herself.

While detailing her dark days, Anderson said: "Sometimes, it's not just a day – sometimes it's a month, sometimes it's a year, and sometimes it takes a little time. And you can also numb yourself out." The model kept a relatively low profile after leaving Baywatch and has recently stepped back into the spotlight.

Along with her roles in newer films, she released her Love, Pamela memoir last year and is launching her new cookbook, I Love You: Recipes From the Heart, on October 15. Anderson has also been turning heads with her recent no-makeup public appearances. In September, she detailed "hitting a crossroads in her 50s" and explained how she believed makeup looked better on her in her 20s.

While things seem to be going well for the blonde bombshell, she wasn't the only Baywatch cast member to admit to battling with some low points after filming. Many of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards struggled with addiction and run-ins with the law – leading many to believe there was a "curse" put upon the cast.

Source: MEGA Hasselhoff dealt with addiction following his time on Baywatch in the '90s.

David Hasselhoff struggled with alcoholism following his time on the show - even checking into rehab at one point for professional help. Yasmine Bleeth, who played Caroline Holden, dealt with drug addiction just months after leaving Baywatch in 1997. The actress also spent a night in jail after police found cocaine in her handbag following a car crash.

Source: MEGA Willison struggled with a crystal meth addiction and has been homeless in recent years.

Loni Willison, the ex-wife of Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson, faced a massive breakdown in 2016 due to a crystal meth addiction. She was spotted barefoot while picking through bins in Los Angeles a few years later, with recent reports showing that the former model is still homeless.

Source: MEGA The former model was seen smoking and hauling a large cart of items in recent photos.

Recent photos showed Willison smoking while hauling a large shopping cart full of bags. She also appeared to have a swollen eye and missing teeth.