Scabies, Cancer and Death Fears: Exclusive Jail Interview With Joe Exotic Reveals Ailing 'Tiger King' Star’s Prison Nightmare

The Tiger King star, 61, is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of Carole Baskin twice, known for being his rival zookeeper.

In the new exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Joe opened up about life in prison and admitted he's "trying to stay alive, but it's hard".

After being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021, Joe revealed he was informed it was "in remission," but then received tragic news about a possible lung cancer diagnosis.

He explained that after receiving chest ex-rays, CT scans, and a PET scan over the last year, spots showed up in his left lung in the results.