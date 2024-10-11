Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Netflix
Exclusive

Scabies, Cancer and Death Fears: Exclusive Jail Interview With Joe Exotic Reveals Ailing 'Tiger King' Star’s Prison Nightmare

laurens image templates
By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 6:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Joe Exotic isn't living life as a Tiger King like he once was.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal details about the former Netflix star's nightmare in prison filled with scabies and cancer battles.

Article continues below advertisement
tiger king joe exotic for president
Source: MEGA

Joe is serving a 21-year prison sentence after being convicted in a murder-for-hire plot.

The Tiger King star, 61, is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of Carole Baskin twice, known for being his rival zookeeper.

In the new exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Joe opened up about life in prison and admitted he's "trying to stay alive, but it's hard".

After being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021, Joe revealed he was informed it was "in remission," but then received tragic news about a possible lung cancer diagnosis.

He explained that after receiving chest ex-rays, CT scans, and a PET scan over the last year, spots showed up in his left lung in the results.

Article continues below advertisement
free joe exotic pp

Joe was diagnosed with scabies along with 140 other inmates.

Article continues below advertisement

As Joe awaits his biopsy, he claimed the cancer diagnosis has been "advanced" due to "stress" from being in solitary confinement, as well as "the mold and everything else you're living in".

In a press release from October 10, the Fort Worth Federal Medical Center prison announced that Joe was diagnosed with scabies, as well as 140 other inmates.

It also stated 300 inmates are being quarantined and there isn't enough medication for treatment.

MORE ON:
Netflix

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

The Netflix star slammed the system for making him wait 7 months to receive a biopsy to confirm the latest cancer diagnosis.

Joe stated in the interview: "If this is how I have to live for the next 11 years if I don't win my appeal, I pray to God I hope I go home in a body bag soon."

After being asked if he feels as if "he's dying", Joe said: "You wouldn't believe how many people die in here before they get care."

If the biopsy confirms he has cancer, Joe stated that he will be "declining" treatment.

Article continues below advertisement
tiger king joe exotic dealing drugs prison
Source: netflix

If the biopsy confirms he has cancer, Joe stated that he will be "declining" treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

The star said he's "ashamed" of the Federal Government adding: "Everybody lies. President Biden and Vice President Harris stood on that stage during Covid at that drive-in when they were campaigning, promised prison justice reforms and they have done nothing. Except let more people die.

"From the lack of proper food, the lack of medical care. They have done nothing. And I am ashamed to even say I am an American."

Article continues below advertisement
joe exotic doctors tiger king bladder cancer further treatment jpg
Source: NETFLIX

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, is fighting cancer while in prison.

Joe compared his nightmare in prison to Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed's time behind bars in Russia.

"You never saw them chained up in an orange jumpsuit, they were always in street clothes and only handcuffs. In America, you're in an orange jumpsuit that 200 other people wore before you and you're chained around your belly and legs and your hands and you're made to look guilty.

"So if I win this appeal, I'm out of here. I'm leaving America."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.