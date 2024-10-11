Scabies, Cancer and Death Fears: Exclusive Jail Interview With Joe Exotic Reveals Ailing 'Tiger King' Star’s Prison Nightmare
Joe Exotic isn't living life as a Tiger King like he once was.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal details about the former Netflix star's nightmare in prison filled with scabies and cancer battles.
The Tiger King star, 61, is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of Carole Baskin twice, known for being his rival zookeeper.
In the new exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Joe opened up about life in prison and admitted he's "trying to stay alive, but it's hard".
After being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021, Joe revealed he was informed it was "in remission," but then received tragic news about a possible lung cancer diagnosis.
He explained that after receiving chest ex-rays, CT scans, and a PET scan over the last year, spots showed up in his left lung in the results.
As Joe awaits his biopsy, he claimed the cancer diagnosis has been "advanced" due to "stress" from being in solitary confinement, as well as "the mold and everything else you're living in".
In a press release from October 10, the Fort Worth Federal Medical Center prison announced that Joe was diagnosed with scabies, as well as 140 other inmates.
It also stated 300 inmates are being quarantined and there isn't enough medication for treatment.
- 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Refusing Medical Care Behind Bars Despite Grim Prognosis
- Cancer-Hit Joe Exotic 'Is Doomed to Die in Jail' After Judge Denies Caged Murder-For-Hire 'Tiger King' Star, 61, Federal Appeal Amid Brutal Health Fights
- Cancer-Sick Joe Exotic Fears He's Going To Die After His Medical Care Gets Shut Down, Delta Variant Running Rampant Through Prison
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The Netflix star slammed the system for making him wait 7 months to receive a biopsy to confirm the latest cancer diagnosis.
Joe stated in the interview: "If this is how I have to live for the next 11 years if I don't win my appeal, I pray to God I hope I go home in a body bag soon."
After being asked if he feels as if "he's dying", Joe said: "You wouldn't believe how many people die in here before they get care."
If the biopsy confirms he has cancer, Joe stated that he will be "declining" treatment.
The star said he's "ashamed" of the Federal Government adding: "Everybody lies. President Biden and Vice President Harris stood on that stage during Covid at that drive-in when they were campaigning, promised prison justice reforms and they have done nothing. Except let more people die.
"From the lack of proper food, the lack of medical care. They have done nothing. And I am ashamed to even say I am an American."
Joe compared his nightmare in prison to Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed's time behind bars in Russia.
"You never saw them chained up in an orange jumpsuit, they were always in street clothes and only handcuffs. In America, you're in an orange jumpsuit that 200 other people wore before you and you're chained around your belly and legs and your hands and you're made to look guilty.
"So if I win this appeal, I'm out of here. I'm leaving America."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.