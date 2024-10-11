Simon Cowell Back in the Saddle: 'X Factor' Mogul, 65, Spotted on E-Bike After Declaring Breaking His Back 'Happened For a Reason'

The 65-year-old appeared confident during a ride on his e-bike, estimated to be worth more than $6,500, on the grounds of his mansion.

The former American Idol judge was on the same grounds when he took a terrifying spill off his e-bike, a fall that led to severe injuries including a broken arm and three vertebrae.

The accident led to a six-hour surgery, which left Cowell with a metal rod in his back in order to stabilize it.

He revealed in an 2021 interview: "It could have been a lot worse. When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn't have been able to walk."