Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell Back in the Saddle: 'X Factor' Mogul, 65, Spotted on E-Bike After Declaring Breaking His Back 'Happened For a Reason'

Photos of Simon Cowell at public event and also on an e-bike
Source: MEGA

Simon Cowell was back on an e-bike four years after a brutal accident

By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Simon Cowell has not let a brutal injury stop him from hitting the road again.

RadarOnline.com has learned the legendary TV judge was seen riding an e-bike just four years after he broke his back and underwent surgery following a fall from one.

Article continues below advertisement
simon cowell back on bike
Source: MEGA

Simon Cowell was seen riding his e-bike years after his scary fall.

The 65-year-old appeared confident during a ride on his e-bike, estimated to be worth more than $6,500, on the grounds of his mansion.

The former American Idol judge was on the same grounds when he took a terrifying spill off his e-bike, a fall that led to severe injuries including a broken arm and three vertebrae.

The accident led to a six-hour surgery, which left Cowell with a metal rod in his back in order to stabilize it.

He revealed in an 2021 interview: "It could have been a lot worse. When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn't have been able to walk."

Article continues below advertisement
simon cowell back on bike
Source: MEGA

In 2020, Cowell fell off his e-bike, suffering severe injuries.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the fallout, the mogul attempted to see the positive side of things.

He revealed during an interview on Today: "It was painful, it wasn’t great. However, I was so unfit before the accident.

"I didn't know how unfit I was until I had to do all this stuff afterwards. And I'm like, 'My God.' Things like that, I believe happened for a reason."

Article continues below advertisement
simon cowell back on bike
Source: MEGA

The mogul suffered a broken arm and three vertebrae.

MORE ON:
Simon Cowell

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Two years following the incident, Cowell would once again fall off an e-bike, but like the first time it did not shake his confidence as he later shared: "I’m still gonna stay on my bike. I’m obsessed with these things.”

However, the America's Got Talent star also understood just how "lucky" he was to be alive after the first fall.

Article continues below advertisement
simon cowel back on bike
Source: MEGA

Cowell also suffered a second fall off his e-bike in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Cowell later said in an interview with OK!: “I didn’t talk about it too much at the time, I kept a lot back. It was a lot worse than people thought. I had a lot of long-term nerve damage as well.

"Just when I thought the bones had healed, I went with [my son] Eric to a fun fair and tried to kick a football and it was agony.”

Article continues below advertisement
simon cowell
Source: MEGA

The 65-year-old has been open about his tough recovery

Article continues below advertisement

The famous star's incident forced him off Britain's Got Talent in 2020, but again, Cowell found a reason to be optimistic despite his circumstance.

He explained: "If there was one good thing about lockdown, it was that it gave me the time to heal because I wasn’t working on a TV show. I was able to walk a lot and strengthen my legs."

Cowell added: I know I was lucky to survive my back surgery. I have a lot of people to thank for my recovery.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.