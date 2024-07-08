Simon Who? Major Blow for Cowell's Netflix Show After Only 40 Contestants Turn up to Audition

Simon Cowell's search for the next big boy band, which will be documented in the upcoming Netflix show The Midas Touch, suffered a setback when only 40 contestants showed up to the first day of auditions in Liverpool on Saturday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"They started arriving slowly from about 9am on Saturday but the biggest number in the queue never amounted to more than about 40," an observer told The Sun. "By early afternoon, the number arriving had virtually dried up and it was the same story on the Sunday audition."

"The amount of railings they put up suggested they were expecting hundreds or thousands of people to arrive and pack out the queues but they had a fraction of those kinds of numbers," the source added.