Lady Gaga 'In Shock' at Critics Savaging of 'Joker 2' After She Stunned Fans By Appearing in Flick For Only 33 Minutes
Critics' harsh reviews of Joker: Folie à Deux has left Lady Gaga in "shock".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop star turned actress was said to be "disappointed" by fans' harsh rejection of her latest work, despite her only appearing in the over two-hour film for a measly 33 minutes.
While the highly anticipated follow-up to 2019's Joker initially hooked fans by casting Gaga, 38, alongside Joaquin Phoenix, 49, the film bombed at the box office.
Directed by Todd Phillips, the thriller/comedy brought in less than $40million domestically.
Adding insult to injury, Folie à Deux also received the lowest CinemaScore in comic book movie history.
Meanwhile, Mother Monster is said to be stumped over viewers resistance to her portrayal of Harleen Lee Quinzel a.k.a. Harley Quinn, especially after the film was given a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival in September.
A source told the Daily Mail: "Gaga is surprised by the response to Joker 2 and is shocked that people don't love it after the response it received from critics before it premiered.
"She put so much heart into the movie and has so much respect for the DC comics fan base."
Now, Gaga and her team have sprung into damage control mode as they work to erase the movie from fans' memory "as quickly as possible".
The insider explained: "Her team is quietly looking at other projects they can roll out as they want to move on this from as quickly as possible."
Another source claimed Gaga isn't letting bad reviews keep her down – and has since set her focus on an upcoming Quentin Tarantino flick.
They said: "She is disappointed that Joker is pretty much a bomb.
"She thought that this film could get her an Oscar nomination, especially since the first film was such a success and Joaquin won an Oscar.
"She would now like to land a role in Quentin Tarantino's next and final film. Nobody knows what that is going to be, but she wants to audition."
The insider continued: "She's going to lobby hard to get a meeting with him once a script is presented, it is a bucket list moment for her to be involved."
As RadarOnline.com reported, fans didn't hold back when voicing their opinions on the sequel.
One outraged fan wrote: "I spent $150 on a night out to see the movie because I'm a massive fan – and she was barely in the thing. You're better off just watching the trailer and saving your money.
"This must have been her easiest pay day ever, but in all seriousness, the promotional material is so misleading.
"It pitches it like you're going to see a mini-concert by her.
"It's a con, and I bet her contract said she was only going to do a very limited amount of time on this, or else getting her for more filming was too expensive."
Another wrote: “There appears to be many Gaga scenes cut from Joker 2.
“I’m cynical, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this one done dilerably so the studio can release the Harlequin edit in a few months with all these scenes to get more money out of the public and Gaga fans.”
