New Victoria's Secret Investigation Exposes Truth About Disturbing Relationship Between Raunchy Brand’s CEO Les Wexner and Billionaire Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein
Victoria's Secret CEO Les Wexer's secrets are being exposed – including ones involving Jeffrey Epstein.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the truth about the disturbing relationship between the lingerie brand CEO and the late billionaire pedophile.
An excerpt from Selling Sexy: Victoria’s Secret and the Unraveling of an American Icon explained further details about how Epstein found his way into Wexner’s growing empire.
In 1991, after just a few short years of knowing each other, Wexner granted Epstein power of attorney, a role that gave him legal authority to act on behalf of the CEO – including dealing with his finances.
A former top company executive stated in the book: “It just makes no sense why (Wexner) did any of that, to allow Epstein to manage all his money. It was baffling. Everyone thought Les was such a retail genius, then he did this. It was so bizarre.”
According to the book, Wexner's mother Bella, as well as close friends were unsure of Epstein's motives and the relationship between the two.
A close pal named Alfred Taubman revealed an exchange he had with Wexner to a journalist – and claimed to have asked the CEO about his relationship with Epstein.
Taubman alleged Wexner responded: “If you knew how much money he has made me, you wouldn't ask."
In December 2007, after their 16-year partnership, Wexner revoked Epstein's power of attorney.
Before quietly ending their partnership, Wexner said he discovered that Epstein had allegedly stolen “vast sums of money” but never disclosed the amount.
In 2019, Wexner stated in a letter sent to his foundation: “We discovered that he had misappropriated vast sums of money from me and my family. This was, frankly, a tremendous shock, even though it clearly pales in comparison to the unthinkable allegations against him now.”
He added: “I am embarrassed that, like so many others, I was deceived by Mr Epstein. I know now that my trust in him was grossly misplaced and I deeply regret having ever crossed his path.”
He also denied knowing any details regarding Epstein's alleged criminal acts and claimed he would “not have continued to work with any individual capable of such egregious, sickening behavior".
As Epstein's allegations were brought to the surface, which included models coming forward with stories, Victoria's Secret's profits were plummeting.
In February 2020, Wexner announced that he was stepping down as CEO and chairman of L Brands.
