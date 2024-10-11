New Victoria's Secret Investigation Exposes Truth About Disturbing Relationship Between Raunchy Brand’s CEO Les Wexner and Billionaire Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein

RadarOnline.com can reveal the truth about the disturbing relationship between the lingerie brand CEO and the late billionaire pedophile.

An excerpt from Selling Sexy: Victoria’s Secret and the Unraveling of an American Icon explained further details about how Epstein found his way into Wexner’s growing empire.

In 1991, after just a few short years of knowing each other, Wexner granted Epstein power of attorney, a role that gave him legal authority to act on behalf of the CEO – including dealing with his finances.

A former top company executive stated in the book: “It just makes no sense why (Wexner) did any of that, to allow Epstein to manage all his money. It was baffling. Everyone thought Les was such a retail genius, then he did this. It was so bizarre.”