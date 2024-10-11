Your tip
Exclusive Details

Kryptonite Kutcher: ​​Struggling Ashton and Wife Mila 'Toxic in Tinseltown' and Being Frozen Out of Hollywood Over Ties to Diddy's Sex Trafficking Case

Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis became 'toxic in Tinseltown' due to their friendship with Diddy.

By:

Oct. 11 2024

Once likable Ashton Kutcher has become toxic in Tinseltown due to his friendships with pervy pals, RadarOnline.com has been told.

The actor's reputation was already reeling after he and his 41-year-old wife Mila Kunis expressed support for their That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, who was convicted of viciously raping multiple women.

Now, we can reveal he's facing backlash for hanging out with accused serial abuser Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunes have become toxic in Tinseltown due to their friendships with controversial personalities.

Said a showbiz insider: "Ashton needs to pick his friends better.

"The spotlight has turned on him for reveling in his relationships with a couple of Hollywood's most notorious stars.

"He's going to have a tough time salvaging his career after this Diddy mess."

Kutcher, 46, is catching hell for a 2019 interview in which he not so coyly laughed about the depravity that went on behind closed doors at Diddy's parties he attended on multiple occasions.

"I've got a lot I can't tell," Kutcher cracked.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was caged after a federal indictment charged him with a laundry list of depraved offenses.

In another damning interview, he confessed to fellow Hollywood outcast James Corden how close he and Combs had grown.

"We became fast friends," Ashton told the Late Late Show host in 2018.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Combs, 54, was caged after a federal indictment charged him with a laundry list of depraved offenses, including abusing, threatening and coercing women and others around him to fulfill "his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct."

Diddy called his debauched parties Freak Offs, and they were described in the indictment as marathon sex orgies the disgraced hip-hop mogul "arranged, directed, masturbating during, and often electronically recorded."

Diddy pleaded not guilty and was placed on suicide watch inside a Brooklyn jail where he awaits trial for the alleged crimes.

A judge turned down his offer of $50 million for bail.

A source says Ashton Kutcher has openly boasted about how tight he and Sean 'Diddy' Combs were.

Revealed a source: "If Ashton saw – or worse-participated in any of this stuff, it would sound the death knell of his career, which has already hit a lull after his defense of Danny."

Sources close to Kutcher have denied he has done anything wrong and simply blame "guilt by association."

But the insider said the pair's friendship alone might be enough to have a serious impact on his Hollywood future.

Ashton Kutcher is facing backlash for hanging out with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

"Ashton has openly boasted about how tight they were," said the source. "And it's all out there for the world to see. No wonder no one wants to be within a mile of him!"

