This is not the first time Ashton Kutcher has been linked to a predator.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the embattled hunk was good pals with disgraced former Rabbi Yehuda Berg, the scion of the Kabbalah Centre International who was found liable in civil court of plying a woman booze and prescription pills with the intent of rape.

In fact, he even officiated Kutcher’s 2005 wedding to Demi Moore in front of 100 guests.