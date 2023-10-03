Double Trouble: Ashton Kutcher Linked to Another Predator as He Reels Over His Support for Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson
This is not the first time Ashton Kutcher has been linked to a predator.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the embattled hunk was good pals with disgraced former Rabbi Yehuda Berg, the scion of the Kabbalah Centre International who was found liable in civil court of plying a woman booze and prescription pills with the intent of rape.
In fact, he even officiated Kutcher’s 2005 wedding to Demi Moore in front of 100 guests.
The bombshell revelation comes as Kutcher and his current wife, Mila Kunis, desperately try to repair their stained reputations after they penned gushing letters of support for their former That '70s Show costar Danny Masterson.
Masterson was convicted to 30 years in prison for raping two Scientology members despite a fawning letter by Kutcher describing the creep as an “extraordinarily honest” man and “role model.”
Following the vicious backlash, Kutcher resigned as chairman of Thorn, an anti-child sex abuse organization he created with Moore one year after their 2011 split. Kunis also bolted from the organization.
"Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences," Kutcher wrote in his resignation letter.
But behind all the posturing, Kutcher has another skeleton in his closet — his former pal and spiritual advisor.
Kutcher and Berg, whose father founded the Kabbalah Centre, were seemingly inseparable back in the day and frequently photographed together hanging out.
But Kutcher quietly slithered away from Berg in 2015 when a young Kabbalah member, Jena Scaccetti, slapped the creepy rabbi and the organization with a $55 million lawsuit.
Scaccetti charged Berg, then 43 and married, tried to shove booze and the narcotic painkiller Vicodin down her throat before aggressively pawing at her leg. Berg, at the time, denied any wrongdoing, but the allegation forced him to resign as a co-director of Kabbalah.
“The reason I gave her Vicodin is because she had kidney stones,” Berg testified during the Los Angeles Superior Court jury trial. “The reason I have her a drink is because she was coming over for a drink."
Berg “could not recall” if he forcibly restrained or intimidated Scaccetti.
Scaccetti remembered Berg hissing, “You’re so weak, you’re so weak. I promise I’ll do things that don’t get you pregnant,” as she was manhandled by what she thought was her spiritual mentor.
“I really thought this guy was capable of healing me in some way, and he’s fully trying to take advantage of me,” she testified in court.
While rejecting the battery charge, the jury determined Berg and his organization were liable for the attack and awarded Scaccetti $177,500 in damages for inflicting emotional distress. The jury also ruled the rabbi acted with malice.
“Ms. Scaccetti is very happy that the jury found in her favor and awarded her damages -- and is especially happy that by bringing this lawsuit she may have saved others from being victimized by Yehuda Berg,” her attorney Alain V. Bonavida, told the L.A. Times.