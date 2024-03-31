All Smiles: King Charles Attends Easter Service in First Major Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis

Charles, 75, smiled and joked with members of the public after the service. "You're very brave to stand out here in the cold," he told the crowd that had gathered outside the church.

When one person told him to "get well soon," he responded, "I'm doing my best!"

"Keep going strong, Your Majesty. Keep going strong, never give in," another said, prompting Charles to quip, "I have to obey my instructions."

Anne Daley, 65, from Cardiff, held up a Welsh flag when the King arrived and was the first to speak to him after the service.

"Did you see the smile he gave me? He pointed at my flag," she told the BBC. "He had a lovely smile. He looked well. I think he was happy that we've all come."