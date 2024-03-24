King Charles III 'Frustrated' by the Slow Pace of Cancer Recovery, Says Nephew Peter Phillips
King Charles' nephew Peter Phillips, the eldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth and son of Princess Anne, revealed that the King is feeling frustrated by the slow pace of his recovery, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Phillips told Sky News Australia that King Charles, who is 75 years old, is eager to resume his normal activities but is being held back by the constraints of his recovery.
Phillips stated, "He's frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do... He is always pushing his staff and everybody — his doctors and nurses — to be able to say, 'Actually can I do this, can I do that?'"
The king hopes to attend a scaled-down Easter service and family gathering next Sunday, although his attendance will not be confirmed in advance.
Charles underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate in January.
Buckingham Palace announced in February that the king was being treated for an unspecified form of cancer, meaning he was forced to postpone his public royal duties.
The king's health struggles come at a difficult time for the royal family, as Princess Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, recently shared that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis. This double blow to the family has heightened concerns about the health of its members.
King Charles was recently photographed in the backseat of a car while being chauffeured out of Windsor Castle on Tuesday, March 19, and appearing relatively healthy.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, several Russian news sites and social media accounts falsely reporting Charles had died just two months after revealing his cancer battle. It quickly spiraled out of control when a fake death announcement dated March 18, which included the seal of the British monarch's official London residence, was doctored to read, "The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon."
"King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn't up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown's business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy," a member of the royal inner circle told the National Enquirer.
"His cancer is eating him alive," the insider added. "He's very frail. The situation is desperate."