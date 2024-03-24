King Charles III 'Frustrated' by the Slow Pace of Cancer Recovery, Says Nephew Peter Phillips

Phillips told Sky News Australia that King Charles, who is 75 years old, is eager to resume his normal activities but is being held back by the constraints of his recovery.

Phillips stated, "He's frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do... He is always pushing his staff and everybody — his doctors and nurses — to be able to say, 'Actually can I do this, can I do that?'"

The king hopes to attend a scaled-down Easter service and family gathering next Sunday, although his attendance will not be confirmed in advance.