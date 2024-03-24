'Encouraging and Supporting': King Charles 'Toddled' in Robe to Visit Kate Middleton in the Hospital After Their Surgeries
King Charles III and Kate Middleton have continued to support each other as they deal with their respective health issues, RadarOnline.com has learned.
When both royals were at the London Clinic, where the 75-year-old king was being treated for an enlarged prostate and the 42-year-old Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January, Charles was seen "toddling" down the hospital hallway in a robe to visit his daughter-in-law.
"When they were in hospital together there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout," an insider told The Times of London.
"The King has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position," the source added.
Following their procedures at the London Clinic, both Charles and Kate were diagnosed with cancer.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace announced in February. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."
Middleton revealed her own diagnosis in a heartfelt video released on Friday following weeks of speculation after she stepped away from the public eye in the wake of her surgery.
"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," she said. "The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
In a statement shared via Buckingham Palace after Kate's announcement, Charles said he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did" and that he has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks." He and Queen Consort Camilla added that they "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."
The pair have reportedly spoken over the phone regularly in the past several weeks. "There is a very strong relationship between their majesties and the Waleses. They are very close, even more so at the moment," an insider told The Times.
Charles and Kate even had a one-on-one lunch together at Windsor Castle the day before Kate announced her diagnosis to the world.
"They would have had lots to discuss and share because just weeks earlier the King had begun his course of treatment and dealt with announcing his diagnosis," a source told The Sun.
"The King left his lunch feeling very emotional. They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter. There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles."