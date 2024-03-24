'Encouraging and Supporting': King Charles 'Toddled' in Robe to Visit Kate Middleton in the Hospital After Their Surgeries

Following their procedures at the London Clinic, both Charles and Kate were diagnosed with cancer.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace announced in February. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Middleton revealed her own diagnosis in a heartfelt video released on Friday following weeks of speculation after she stepped away from the public eye in the wake of her surgery.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," she said. "The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."