Lisa Vanderpump and Husband Ken Fight Back Against Ex-TomTom Bartenders Over Alleged Wrongful Termination, Defamation
Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd demanded the lawsuit brought by two bartenders who worked at their West Hollywood restaurant TomTom be thrown out of court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality stars denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case brought by Dax Hill and Peter Hodge.
Hill and Hodge sued the couple and their company for wrongful termination, failure to provide rest periods, unlawful business practices, defamation, and blacklisting.
The suit said, “Between May 2022 and December 2022, Plaintiffs were both employed as bartenders with Defendants at their restaurant, Tom Tom. During this period, Plaintiffs experienced rampant violations of California labor laws, harassment and unsafe working conditions.”
Vanderpump and Todd co-own TomTom with Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Sandoval and Schwartz are not named defendants in the suit.
In the suit, the bartenders said they were often paid late and dealt with sewage in the employee breakroom. They said they complained about the issues. The duo said they were not given shifts in December 2022 “constructively terminating them.”
The bartenders claimed they "have suffered and continue to suffer substantial losses incurred in earnings, bonuses, deferred compensation, and other employment benefits. As a further proximate result of Defendants' actions, Plaintiffs have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress, mental anguish, embarrassment, humiliation and anxiety all to his damage in an amount to be proved at trial."
In addition, Hill accused the defendants of having published false statements and comments to numerous third parties” concerning his profession, reputation and character.
He said the defendants portrayed him as a criminal. Hill claimed, ‘Said rumors and false statements were made with actual malice. Defendants intended to vex, annoy and humiliate” him.
The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages.
Now, Lisa, Ken, and their company have demanded the entire suit be tossed.
Lisa and Kenn argued that the lawsuit is barred because “the parties agreed to resolve all eligible employment-related causes of actions and claims through binding arbitration, including the claims in this lawsuit.”
In addition, they said any damages the bartenders suffered was not caused by them.
Further, the response read, “Defendants allege certain claims in the Complaint are barred by the doctrines of business necessity and mixed motive in that Defendant’s actions were done for a legitimate, non-discriminatory and non-retaliatory reason, were necessary for the efficient operations of Defendants’ business.”
Lisa and Ken asked that the lawsuit be tossed and their legal bills covered by their ex-employees.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Ken still faces a separate lawsuit brought by an ex-employee. The couple are also battling their former landlord over alleged unpaid rent.