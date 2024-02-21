Kelly Rowland's Rep Defends Singer After 'Today' Show Dressing Room Debacle

While she defended the Dilemma singer as a person, Noel-Schure did not directly address the elephant in the room. Rumor has it that Rowland pulled out of her guest hosting responsibilities only seven minutes before showtime, leaving Kotb and the show's production team in a panic.

The star was there to promote her movie Mea Culpa but was asked to stay and fill in for Jenna Bush Hager, who had the day off.