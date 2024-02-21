'90 Day Fiance' Colon Cancer Fundraiser Pulled Down With $1,300 in Donations After Fans Raise Doubts
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brandan DeNuccio revealed that his wife, Mary DeNuccio, was diagnosed with colon cancer, asking for donations to pay for surgery and "save her life" before their fundraiser was shut down because fans raised questions about their claims.
The now-defunct GoGetFunding page launched to cover medical costs said that she found out the concerning news just days ago, stating that Mary was "scared" to go under the knife after having a C-section to welcome their daughter, Midnight, in August of last year.
Brandan and Mary spoke about their financial struggles on the TLC spin-off, which followed his move to the Philippines before the couple found out they were expecting. They first appeared in season 5, which premiered in July 2023, and he popped the question in an Oct. episode.
"I'm the only one working in the family and supporting my family," she noted in the description, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I hope you will help me any amount will help me a lot. Please don't judge me. I don't want to die. I want to spend my whole life with my daughter."
Fans of the franchise were not convinced of the pair's claims, leading both to clarify they had not yet received confirmation on her diagnosis but had several symptoms that were consistent with colon cancer.
Amid the speculation, their GoGetFunding page, which raised roughly $1,300, has since been nixed with a disclaimer that stated, "GoGetFunding has been requested or required to stop this campaign."
A rep for the site has since told TMZ they halted the campaign after it was flagged by users for being suspicious, adding there was allegedly enough evidence to pull it down.
The couple, however, told the outlet they were the ones to stop it due to being flooded with hateful comments.
As for those donations, GGF said all were received via PayPal, preventing them from issuing refunds but they advised contributors to dispute any charges and withdrawals with their banks.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Brandan, however, defended their fundraiser and said they have been nothing but transparent.
"Mary's been dealing with abdominal pain, vomiting and always having a fever since before. You can't just notice it because she's always happy and energetic in the videos," he wrote in response to naysayers via his Instagram Stories. "So to those people who bash us, just continue being like that and God will handle you. Godbless."