'90 Day Fiance' Colon Cancer Fundraiser Pulled Down With $1,300 in Donations After Fans Raise Doubts

Brandan and Mary spoke about their financial struggles on the TLC spin-off, which followed his move to the Philippines before the couple found out they were expecting. They first appeared in season 5, which premiered in July 2023, and he popped the question in an Oct. episode.

"I'm the only one working in the family and supporting my family," she noted in the description, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I hope you will help me any amount will help me a lot. Please don't judge me. I don't want to die. I want to spend my whole life with my daughter."

Fans of the franchise were not convinced of the pair's claims, leading both to clarify they had not yet received confirmation on her diagnosis but had several symptoms that were consistent with colon cancer.