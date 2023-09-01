'90 Day Fiancé' Star Lost in Brazil: Paul Staehle's Family Says He's Gone Missing After Sending Alarming Texts for Help
90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle's loved ones are worried he's lost in Brazil and are frantically trying to track him down, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Staehle's family revealed he's been traveling in the South American country since the end of July; however, they grew concerned after he sent them alarming text messages on Thursday.
The reality star's mom, Edna, revealed Staehle contacted her and said he was lost and needed a boat. He also gave her the contact information for people whom he claimed might be able to help him out of whatever situation he's found himself in, reported TMZ on Friday.
According to Edna, her son went completely silent after that.
Staehle's phone now appears to be off — which she believes could be due to a lost signal or Paul being out of battery juice. The 90 Day star's mom told TMZ she's reached out to everyone he told her to call — but she hasn't heard back from them. She also shared that his last ping was somewhere in the Amazon.
Adding to Edna's concern is Staehle's wife, Karine, who expressed her own worries about her husband's whereabouts.
Karine is from Brazil and has allegedly reached out to her family there for assistance. She also shared an update from someone involved in search efforts.
"Hello everyone I can't give much information because we don't have anything concrete to tell. We are looking to find out where Paul is. Unfortunately, we have to wait a certain time to call the police," the female's message read.
Making sure everyone knows the situation is dire, she emphasized, "Wholeheartedly this is not a joke." She also asked Paul's fans to "pray for him." Karine shared a photo montage of her family, showing several photos of her husband with their two children.
"Not all of our memories were bad. Our children loved you very much. We will never forgot (sic) you or the good memories we all shared," she captioned the post, seemingly talking to Staehle.
Karine is currently in the United States and allegedly only knows as much as she's sharing.
This isn't the first time the 90 Day Fiancé star has gone MIA.
Staehle and one of his sons were declared missing persons in a police bulletin last year in Kentucky. The pair eventually turned up. Paul's family is asking for prayers, urging this situation is different from the last one.