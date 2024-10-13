More Shocking Pictures Emerge of 'Baywatch' Star's Meth Junkie Ex-Wife Loni Willison's Desperate Life on the Streets: Huffing Paint From Brown Paper Bag Beside Garbage Pile
The junkie ex-wife of Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson has been spotted huffing paint from a brown paper bag as her grim life on the streets continues.
RadarOnline.com can reveal 41-year-old Loni Willison was surrounded by her belongings and piles of trash while resting on a sidewalk in Los Angeles in the latest set of snaps of her life as a down-and-out.
Loni was also seen with visible bruising on her hands and a broken finger while dragging a shopping cart filled with her dirty clothes.
She was snapped wearing a brown Los Angeles Dodgers cap while having a meal sat on the street.
While not eating, she was caught spraying Rust-Oleum paint primer out of an aerosol can into a brown paper takeaway bag.
Loni's struggles escalated after her split from Jeremy in 2014, following an alleged abusive relationship of less than two years.
She called the police after a heated altercation where she claimed Jeremy attempted to strangle her during a supposed drunken confrontation.
Domestic disturbances between Loni and Jeremy were reported to the authorities at the time. However, despite reportedly suffering injuries, Loni chose not to press charges against Jeremy.
Loni first spoke out about the incident in 2015 after the former Baywatch star was booted from Celebrity Big Brother in the UK for exposing fellow housemate Chloe Goodman's breast.
She told the Sun: "I didn't report him when he attacked me because I was scared. I was in a bad place emotionally, and I didn't want Jeremy to go to jail.
"But after all this, I think I should have. Maybe then I could have stopped Chloe from having to go through that.
"I'm not surprised this happened. I know what Jeremy is like. At least now everyone can see what I had to put up with."
In past interviews, Loni has revealed a number of personal struggles she's had to struggle with over the years, including mental breakdowns and beliefs that someone was sending electrical currents into her body.
She claimed she "can't live inside anywhere" because someone "electrocuted" her every day for nearly a year, and she now can't be exposed to electricity.
Loni told outlets: "I think because [I pick] up on the electricity, I also pick up on other things, like certain chemicals or batteries, or fuses, like wire, different types of metals. So I think my body even filters that kind of stuff."
Prior to living on the street, Loni had a successful modeling career, appearing in magazines such as Glam Fit, Flavour, and Iron Man.
