Fishy Business: Biden's Homeland Security Boss Caught Gorging on Sushi From Swanky Nobu — Hours After Brief Trip to Hurricane-Ravaged North Carolina

Mayorkas arrived in North Carolina around 10 a.m. before returning to Washington D.C., where he was seen carrying bags of food from the Japanese restaurant chain around 5:15 p.m.

The Homeland Security secretary, who had remotely joined a White House press briefing and had spoken with FEMA responders and impacted communities earlier in the day, was criticized for his short visit to the hurricane site.

According to the restaurant's website, their sushi and sashimi selections are priced at $60 a plate, and the highest-grade Wagyu steaks go for $40 per ounce.