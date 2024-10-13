Fishy Business: Biden's Homeland Security Boss Caught Gorging on Sushi From Swanky Nobu — Hours After Brief Trip to Hurricane-Ravaged North Carolina
President Joe Biden's head of Homeland Security was spotted stuffing his face at a posh international Japanese restaurant after a brief hurricane relief trip.
Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had spent less than six hours visiting Hurricane Helene-hit areas of North Carolina on Thursday, October 10, before retreating to Washington to grab an early takeout dinner at Nobu, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mayorkas arrived in North Carolina around 10 a.m. before returning to Washington D.C., where he was seen carrying bags of food from the Japanese restaurant chain around 5:15 p.m.
The Homeland Security secretary, who had remotely joined a White House press briefing and had spoken with FEMA responders and impacted communities earlier in the day, was criticized for his short visit to the hurricane site.
According to the restaurant's website, their sushi and sashimi selections are priced at $60 a plate, and the highest-grade Wagyu steaks go for $40 per ounce.
After Mayorkas' short visit to South Carolina, House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana went after the Biden White House and said: "This Administration has completely failed the American people, again.
"It is offensive that the secretary is wasting time eating over-priced sushi rolls at fancy restaurants when he should be working to get disaster relief out the door immediately for the people in desperate need of basic necessities."
Johnson, who had spent two days visiting hurricane victims in Florida and western North Carolina, held a press conference on Wednesday, October 9, in Asheville.
He said: "I think it's important for the speaker of the House to come. It's symbolic to show that it's the whole of Congress that has our eyes and our attention, our prayers on the community here and those who are affected. We want them to know they will not be forgotten and that we will get recovery dollars to these communities as is needed."
Mayorkas previously visited North Carolina on Oct. 2, when he joined Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and President Biden for an aerial tour of storm-wrecked regions.
Lawmakers who oversee the Department of Homeland Security and serve in the states ravaged by both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton said the pics proved Mayorkas wasn't committed to his duty in the midst of once-in-a-century disasters.
Republican Florida Congressman Carlos Gimenez told The Post from his home in Miami: "It just shows you that he's not a hands-on individual. He's shown over his last three and a half years to be totally incompetent in his job."
Gimenez, who was scheduled Friday to tour the devastation from Milton on Florida's Gulf Coast alongside Senator Marco Rubio, said: "To be honest with you, I haven't seen him.
"I see more, you know, it's the mayors and the governors that are coming out, and police and firefighters are the ones that are coming out that I've seen."
